DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information
2019. január 03., csütörtök, 16:19
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - Final Report
Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
Share buyback - Final Report, and 6th Interim Reporting
Siemens Healthineers AG completes share buyback
On 2 January 2019 a total number of 33,035 shares were bought back within
Shares were bought back as follows:
With these transactions, the share buyback was completed on 2 January 2019.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG was carried out by an
Detailed information on each transaction is published on the website of
Munich, 3 January 2019
Siemens Healthineers AG
The Managing Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Healthineers AG
|Henkestr. 127
|91052 Erlangen
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
763273 03.01.2019
