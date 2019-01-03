DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

2019. január 03., csütörtök, 16:19





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - Final Report


Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information


03.01.2019 / 16:19


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - Final Report, and 6th Interim Reporting

Siemens Healthineers AG completes share buyback


On 2 January 2019 a total number of 33,035 shares were bought back within
the scope of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG. Notice of
commencement of this share buyback on 26 November 2018 for a time period
until and including 25 January 2019 was made on 23 November 2018 by Siemens
Healthineers AG pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU)
No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No.
2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:














Day of purchaseAggregated volume ofWeighted average price

shares
01/02/201933,03536.9748











With these transactions, the share buyback was completed on 2 January 2019.
The total number of treasury shares which were bought back within the scope
of this share buyback in the time period from 26 November 2018 until and
including 2 January 2019 amounts to 1,205,012 shares. This corresponds to
0.12% of the share capital. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange
was on average EUR 37.3440 per share; the total consideration that was paid
for the treasury shares amounts to EUR 44,999,989.28 (excluding incidental
transaction charges).

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG was carried out by an
investment firm mandated by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares were
repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt
Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed information on each transaction is published on the website of
Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investorrelations).

Munich, 3 January 2019

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board














03.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




763273  03.01.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=763273&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum