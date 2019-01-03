DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - Final Report





Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information





03.01.2019 / 16:19





Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation

(EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - Final Report, and 6th Interim Reporting



Siemens Healthineers AG completes share buyback



On 2 January 2019 a total number of 33,035 shares were bought back within

the scope of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG. Notice of

commencement of this share buyback on 26 November 2018 for a time period

until and including 25 January 2019 was made on 23 November 2018 by Siemens

Healthineers AG pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU)

No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No.

2016/1052.



Shares were bought back as follows:















Day of purchase

Aggregated volume of

Weighted average price



shares



01/02/2019

33,035

36.9748



























With these transactions, the share buyback was completed on 2 January 2019.

The total number of treasury shares which were bought back within the scope

of this share buyback in the time period from 26 November 2018 until and

including 2 January 2019 amounts to 1,205,012 shares. This corresponds to

0.12% of the share capital. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange

was on average EUR 37.3440 per share; the total consideration that was paid

for the treasury shares amounts to EUR 44,999,989.28 (excluding incidental

transaction charges).



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG was carried out by an

investment firm mandated by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares were

repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt

Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed information on each transaction is published on the website of

Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investorrelations).





Munich, 3 January 2019



Siemens Healthineers AG



The Managing Board

