Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


03.01.2019 / 17:49



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Notification of Dealing to the Central Bank of Ireland



To: Linde plc

Ten Earlsfort Terrace

Dublin 2

D02 T380

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Dr. Nance K. Dicciani
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each in the capital of Linde plc


International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82


German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC


Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of interest in 93.052 ordinary shares in the capital of Linde plc pursuant to automated dividend reinvestment instruction arising from the Linde plc dividend of US$0.825 per ordinary share paid on 27 December 2018.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    US$156.673 93.052
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
       
e) Date of the transaction 28 December 2018
f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange
Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom
Internet: www.lindeplc.com





 
