DGAP-Adhoc: Vapiano SE signs agreement to sell Vapiano Holding USA LLC. to Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc.

2019. január 03., csütörtök, 17:44





DGAP-Ad-hoc: VAPIANO SE / Key word(s): Disposal


Vapiano SE signs agreement to sell Vapiano Holding USA LLC. to Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc.


03-Jan-2019 / 17:44 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Vapiano SE signs agreement to sell Vapiano Holding USA LLC. to Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc.

Cologne, January 3, 2019 - Vapiano SE (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9, ticker symbol: VAO) has signed an agreement to sell its shares in Vapiano Holding USA LLC. and seven of its subsidiaries in the USA to Plutos Sama Holdings Inc., Irvine, California (USA) (Plutos Sama).



Under the purchase agreement signed today, Plutos Sama will acquire 100% of the shares of Vapiano Holding USA LLC. for a cash consideration of 15 million dollars.



In connection with the sale, five "Development Agreements" will be signed to open 75 additional franchise restaurants in Illinois, Washington D.C., Virginia, New York and New Jersey, from which Vapiano SE will receive one-time development fees totaling five million dollars.



This move enables Vapiano SE to grow less capital intensive by franchise cooperations in the USA.



The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019 and is subject to customary closing conditions as well as the financing for the purchase price by Plutos Sama.





Investor Relations contact: 



Dafne Sanac

Mobil: +49 151 6283 2511

Telefon: +49 221 67001 303

E-Mail: d.sanac@vapiano.eu




Financial and business press:



Dariusch Manssuri, IR.on AG

Mobil: +49 173 566 2776

Telefon: +49 221 9140 975

E-Mail: dariusch.manssuri@ir-on.com










03-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: VAPIANO SE

Im Zollhafen 2-4

50678 Cologne

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 221 67001-0
Fax: +49 (0) 221 67001-205
E-mail: info@vapiano.eu
Internet: www.vapiano.com
ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9
WKN: A0WMNK
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



763285  03-Jan-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=763285&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum