DGAP-Adhoc: Vapiano SE signs agreement to sell Vapiano Holding USA LLC. to Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc.
2019. január 03., csütörtök, 17:44
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VAPIANO SE / Key word(s): Disposal
Vapiano SE signs agreement to sell Vapiano Holding USA LLC. to Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc.
Under the purchase agreement signed today, Plutos Sama will acquire 100% of the shares of Vapiano Holding USA LLC. for a cash consideration of 15 million dollars.
In connection with the sale, five "Development Agreements" will be signed to open 75 additional franchise restaurants in Illinois, Washington D.C., Virginia, New York and New Jersey, from which Vapiano SE will receive one-time development fees totaling five million dollars.
This move enables Vapiano SE to grow less capital intensive by franchise cooperations in the USA.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019 and is subject to customary closing conditions as well as the financing for the purchase price by Plutos Sama.
Dafne Sanac
Dariusch Manssuri, IR.on AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VAPIANO SE
|Im Zollhafen 2-4
|50678 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 221 67001-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 221 67001-205
|E-mail:
|info@vapiano.eu
|Internet:
|www.vapiano.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0WMNK9
|WKN:
|A0WMNK
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
763285 03-Jan-2019 CET/CEST
