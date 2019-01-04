DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





UNITED STATES



SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION



WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549



FORM 8-K



CURRENT REPORT



Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934



Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): January 3, 2019



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated



(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)













































Ohio

1-4879

34-0183970

(State or other

(Commission File

(I.R.S. Employer

jurisdiction of

Number)

Identification No.)

incorporation)











5995 Mayfair Road, P.O.



44720-8077

Box 3077,











North Canton, Ohio





(Address of principal



(Zip Code)

executive offices)































Registrant"s telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000



Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of

Directors; Appointment of Certain



Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.



On January 4, 2019, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") announced

the appointment of Jeffrey Rutherford as Chief Financial Officer effective

immediately. Mr. Rutherford has served as the Company"s interim Chief

Financial Officer since October 1, 2018, and will continue to serve as the

Company"s principal financial officer and principal accounting officer in

this permanent position.



Mr. Rutherford, age 58, served as Chairman, Interim President and Interim

Chief Executive Officer of Edgewater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDGW), a

technology consulting firm, from 2017 until its recent merger on November

1, 2018. He served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ferro

Corporation (NYSE: FOE), an international coatings manufacturing company,

from 2014 to 2016. Prior to this, he served as Vice President and Chief

Financial Officer of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH), a diversified

manufacturing company, from 2008 to 2012.



In connection with his service as the Company"s Chief Financial Officer,

Mr. Rutherford will receive an annual base salary of $600,000 and initial

annual cash incentive award target at $600,000 (which represents 100% of

his base salary), and he will be eligible for long-term incentive plan

awards as determined by the Company. Mr. Rutherford will be entitled to

severance benefits to the extent provided in the Company"s Senior Leader

Severance Plan, and he entered into a change in control agreement with the

Company that is consistent with the Company"s existing program.



There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Rutherford and any

other persons pursuant to which Mr. Rutherford was selected as Chief

Financial Officer, nor are there any family relationships between Mr.

Rutherford and any of the Company"s directors or executive officers. There

have been no transactions involving the Company or any of its subsidiaries

in which Mr. Rutherford has or will have a direct or indirect material

interest that are required to be disclosed by Item 404(a) of Regulation SK.





Item 7.01.Regulation FD Disclosure.



On January 4, 2019, the Company issued a press release related to the

events described in Item 5.02. A copy of the press release is attached

hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and furnished herewith.



Exhibit Number

Description

99.1

News Release of Diebold Nixdorf,



Incorporated dated January 4, 2019





















FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



Jan. 4, 2019



DIEBOLD NIXDORF ANNOUNCES KEY LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO HELP DRIVE

TRANSFORMATION



Rutherford named full-time CFO; Sparkes to lead global IT and digital;

Wimmer to head global retail business



NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in driving

connected commerce, today announced three key appointments to strengthen

its senior leadership team. Jeffrey Rutherford, who recently joined the

company as interim chief financial officer, will now fill that position on

a permanent basis. In addition, Julian Sparkes has joined the company as

senior vice president, chief digital officer, and Hermann Wimmer has joined

Diebold Nixdorf as senior vice president, global retail.

Rutherford, who was named Diebold Nixdorf"s interim chief financial officer

Oct. 1, 2018, now holds the role on a permanent basis. He joined the

company from Edgewater Technology (NASDAQ: EDGW), a leading technology

consulting firm. Prior to Edgewater, he held the chief financial officer

position at a number of companies, including Ferro Corporation , ParkOhio

Holdings Corp , UAP Holding , LESCO and Office Max. He has extensive

experience leading value-creating, transformational initiatives.

Sparkes will be responsible for simplifying, streamlining and further

digitizing Diebold Nixdorf"s IT infrastructure to enhance both customer and

employee experiences. He brings more than 35 years of digital

transformation and IT outsourcing experience, as well as a decade in senior

leadership positions. He comes to Diebold Nixdorf from PRGX Global, Inc.,

a leader in big-data analytics. Prior to that, Sparkes worked at IBM and

Accenture with multinational companies to modernize their business

applications for the cloud, deploy new mobile, Internet of Things and big

data applications, consolidate data centers and automate supply chain

functions.



In leading Diebold Nixdorf"s global retail business, Wimmerwill be

responsible for the company"s retail strategy and operations, including

business development, customer relationship management and global sales.

Wimmer comes from ForgeRock, a digital identity and access management

company,



where he served as chief revenue officer. He has spent more than 20 years

in leadership roles in the IT and data analytics industries, mostly at NCR

Corp. and Teradata Corp. At NCR and Teradata, he held senior operating

roles within EMEA and Asia-Pacific. In those regions, he led efforts to

define growth strategies, operational, revenue and profit goals for those

companies" data analytics and big data businesses. He replaces Mark Brewer,

who has departed the company to pursue other opportunities.

"I"m excited for Jeff to continue providing his expertise and doing

excellent work for the company as our CFO. His leadership contributions

over the past three months have been extremely valuable to us, and we are

fortunate to have him aboard as we continue to execute our DN Now

transformation plan," said Gerrard Schmid, Diebold Nixdorf president and

chief executive officer. "I am also excited to welcome Julian and Hermann

to Diebold Nixdorf. These are strong, experienced leaders who will help

execute DN Now, strengthen our team and drive our connected commerce

strategy around the world. I am confident Julian will lead lasting

improvements to both our customers" and employees" digital experiences as

well as refine our long-term digitally-enabled strategy. Hermann"s

extensive leadership experience will aid us in capitalizing on important

opportunities for our retail industry customers while delivering softwaredriven

services and solutions that exceed consumer expectations."



About Diebold Nixdorf



Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce

for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail

industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital

worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and

efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top 100

financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,

Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are

essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with

approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. The organization is headquartered

in North Canton, Ohio, USA. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more

information.



###

