Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): January 3, 2019
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of
Directors; Appointment of Certain
Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On January 4, 2019, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") announced
the appointment of Jeffrey Rutherford as Chief Financial Officer effective
immediately. Mr. Rutherford has served as the Company"s interim Chief
Financial Officer since October 1, 2018, and will continue to serve as the
Company"s principal financial officer and principal accounting officer in
this permanent position.
Mr. Rutherford, age 58, served as Chairman, Interim President and Interim
Chief Executive Officer of Edgewater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDGW), a
technology consulting firm, from 2017 until its recent merger on November
1, 2018. He served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ferro
Corporation (NYSE: FOE), an international coatings manufacturing company,
from 2014 to 2016. Prior to this, he served as Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH), a diversified
manufacturing company, from 2008 to 2012.
In connection with his service as the Company"s Chief Financial Officer,
Mr. Rutherford will receive an annual base salary of $600,000 and initial
annual cash incentive award target at $600,000 (which represents 100% of
his base salary), and he will be eligible for long-term incentive plan
awards as determined by the Company. Mr. Rutherford will be entitled to
severance benefits to the extent provided in the Company"s Senior Leader
Severance Plan, and he entered into a change in control agreement with the
Company that is consistent with the Company"s existing program.
There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Rutherford and any
other persons pursuant to which Mr. Rutherford was selected as Chief
Financial Officer, nor are there any family relationships between Mr.
Rutherford and any of the Company"s directors or executive officers. There
have been no transactions involving the Company or any of its subsidiaries
in which Mr. Rutherford has or will have a direct or indirect material
interest that are required to be disclosed by Item 404(a) of Regulation SK.
Item 7.01.Regulation FD Disclosure.
On January 4, 2019, the Company issued a press release related to the
events described in Item 5.02. A copy of the press release is attached
hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and furnished herewith.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Jan. 4, 2019
DIEBOLD NIXDORF ANNOUNCES KEY LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO HELP DRIVE
TRANSFORMATION
Rutherford named full-time CFO; Sparkes to lead global IT and digital;
Wimmer to head global retail business
NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in driving
connected commerce, today announced three key appointments to strengthen
its senior leadership team. Jeffrey Rutherford, who recently joined the
company as interim chief financial officer, will now fill that position on
a permanent basis. In addition, Julian Sparkes has joined the company as
senior vice president, chief digital officer, and Hermann Wimmer has joined
Diebold Nixdorf as senior vice president, global retail.
Rutherford, who was named Diebold Nixdorf"s interim chief financial officer
Oct. 1, 2018, now holds the role on a permanent basis. He joined the
company from Edgewater Technology (NASDAQ: EDGW), a leading technology
consulting firm. Prior to Edgewater, he held the chief financial officer
position at a number of companies, including Ferro Corporation , ParkOhio
Holdings Corp , UAP Holding , LESCO and Office Max. He has extensive
experience leading value-creating, transformational initiatives.
Sparkes will be responsible for simplifying, streamlining and further
digitizing Diebold Nixdorf"s IT infrastructure to enhance both customer and
employee experiences. He brings more than 35 years of digital
transformation and IT outsourcing experience, as well as a decade in senior
leadership positions. He comes to Diebold Nixdorf from PRGX Global, Inc.,
a leader in big-data analytics. Prior to that, Sparkes worked at IBM and
Accenture with multinational companies to modernize their business
applications for the cloud, deploy new mobile, Internet of Things and big
data applications, consolidate data centers and automate supply chain
functions.
In leading Diebold Nixdorf"s global retail business, Wimmerwill be
responsible for the company"s retail strategy and operations, including
business development, customer relationship management and global sales.
Wimmer comes from ForgeRock, a digital identity and access management
company,
where he served as chief revenue officer. He has spent more than 20 years
in leadership roles in the IT and data analytics industries, mostly at NCR
Corp. and Teradata Corp. At NCR and Teradata, he held senior operating
roles within EMEA and Asia-Pacific. In those regions, he led efforts to
define growth strategies, operational, revenue and profit goals for those
companies" data analytics and big data businesses. He replaces Mark Brewer,
who has departed the company to pursue other opportunities.
"I"m excited for Jeff to continue providing his expertise and doing
excellent work for the company as our CFO. His leadership contributions
over the past three months have been extremely valuable to us, and we are
fortunate to have him aboard as we continue to execute our DN Now
transformation plan," said Gerrard Schmid, Diebold Nixdorf president and
chief executive officer. "I am also excited to welcome Julian and Hermann
to Diebold Nixdorf. These are strong, experienced leaders who will help
execute DN Now, strengthen our team and drive our connected commerce
strategy around the world. I am confident Julian will lead lasting
improvements to both our customers" and employees" digital experiences as
well as refine our long-term digitally-enabled strategy. Hermann"s
extensive leadership experience will aid us in capitalizing on important
opportunities for our retail industry customers while delivering softwaredriven
services and solutions that exceed consumer expectations."
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce
for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail
industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital
worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and
efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top 100
financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,
Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are
essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.
Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with
approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. The organization is headquartered
in North Canton, Ohio, USA. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more
information.
