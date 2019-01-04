DGAP-PVR: RENK AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RENK AG


RENK AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: RENK AG
Street: Gögginger Str. 73
Postal code: 86159
City: Augsburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900HM39FWFTL7XN26

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Execution futures contract

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Hans Michel Piëch
Date of birth: 10 Jan 1942

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Volkswagen Klassik GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

31 Dec 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 76.00 % 0 % 76.00 % 7000000
Previous notification 76.00 % 76.00 % 76.00 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007850000 0 5320000 0 % 76.00 %
Total 5320000 76.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





























Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Dr. Hans Michel Piëch % % %
Dr. Hans Michel Piëch GmbH % % %
HMP Vermögensverwaltung GmbH % % %
Porsche Automobil Holding SE % % %
VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT % % %
Volkswagen Klassik GmbH 76.00 % % 76.00 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

04 Jan 2019














