DGAP-PVR: Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2019. január 04., péntek, 15:04





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG


Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


04.01.2019 / 15:04


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG
Street: Graurheindorfer Str. 137
Postal code: 53117
City: Bonn
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900MX52YY8J3URL57

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
acting in concert

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Graaler GmbH & Co. Immobilien KG
City of registered office, country: Hamburg, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Seniorenpflege Seeperle GmbH, Seniorenpflege Strandperle GmbH & Co. KG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

27 Dec 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 28.61 % % 28.61 % 3,120,000
Previous notification % % % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005653604 272780 620000 8.74 % 19.87 %
Total 892780 28.61 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:













Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Graaler GmbH & Co. Immobilien KG 19.87 % % 19.87 %
Seniorenpflege Seeperle GmbH 8.74 % % 8.74 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Acting in concert with Seniorenpflege Strandperle GmbH & Co. KG 


Date

03 Jan 2019














04.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG

Graurheindorfer Str. 137

53117 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.eifelhoehen-klinik.ag





 
End of News DGAP News Service




763489  04.01.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=763489&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum