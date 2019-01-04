

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RENK AG





RENK AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





04.01.2019 / 15:40





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

RENK AG

Street:

Gögginger Str. 73

Postal code:

86159

City:

Augsburg

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900HM39FWFTL7XN26



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Execution futures contract



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Wolfgang Porsche

Date of birth: 10 May 1943

Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Dr. Christian Porsche

Date of birth: 21 March 1974

Natural person (first name, surname): Dipl.-Design. Stephanie Porsche-Schröder

Date of birth: 11 Feb 1978

Natural person (first name, surname): Ferdinand Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche

Date of birth: 14 Apr 1993

Natural person (first name, surname): Felix Alexander Porsche

Date of birth: 15 Feb 1996

Natural person (first name, surname): Gerhard Anton Porsche

Date of birth: 05 Jun 1938

Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche

Date of birth: 13 March 1961

Natural person (first name, surname): Mag. Mark Philipp Porsche

Date of birth: 17 Sep 1977

Natural person (first name, surname): Kai Alexander Porsche

Date of birth: 14 Dec 1964

Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Geraldine Porsche

Date of birth: 22 Jul 1980

Natural person (first name, surname): Ing. Hans-Peter Porsche

Date of birth: 29 Oct 1940

Natural person (first name, surname): Peter Daniell Porsche

Date of birth: 17 Sep 1973

Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Louise Kiesling

Date of birth: 16 Jul 1957

Natural person (first name, surname): Diana Porsche

Date of birth: 03 March 1996



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Volkswagen Klassik GmbH





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

31 Dec 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

76.00 %

0 %

76.00 %

7000000

Previous notification

76.00 %

76.00 %

76.00 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007850000

0

5320000

0 %

76.00 %

Total

5320000

76.00 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Dr. Dr. Christian Porsche, Dipl.-Design. Stephanie Porsche-Schröder, Ferdinand Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche, Felix Alexander Porsche, Gerhard Anton Porsche

%

%

%

Dr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche, Mag. Mark Philipp Porsche, Kai Alexander Porsche, Dr. Geraldine Porsche, Ing. Hans-Peter Porsche, Peter Daniell Porsche, Dr. Louise Kiesling , Diana Porsche

%

%

%

Ferdinand Porsche Familien-Privatstiftung

%

%

%

Ferdinand Porsche Familien-Holding GmbH

%

%

%

Ferdinand Alexander Porsche GmbH

%

%

%

Familie Porsche Beteiligung GmbH

%

%

%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE

%

%

%

VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

%

%

%

Volkswagen Klassik GmbH

76.00 %

%

76.00 %

---

---

---

---

Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Dr. Dr. Christian Porsche, Dipl.-Design. Stephanie Porsche-Schröder, Ferdinand Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche, Felix Alexander Porsche

%

%

%

Familie WP Holding GmbH

%

%

%

Dr. Wolfgang Porsche Holding GmbH

%

%

%

Ferdinand Alexander Porsche GmbH

%

%

%

Familie Porsche Beteiligung GmbH

%

%

%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE

%

%

%

VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

%

%

%

Volkswagen Klassik GmbH

76.00 %

%

76.00 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

04 Jan 2019



