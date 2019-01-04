DGAP-DD: MOLOGEN AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


04.01.2019 / 16:17



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Ignacio
Last name(s): Faus

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MOLOGEN AG


b) LEI

529900BPGBTGTF0TVA50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2NBMN3


b) Nature of the transaction

5,320 receipts subscription rights


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-02; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: MOLOGEN AG

Fabeckstraße 30

14195 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.mologen.com





 
