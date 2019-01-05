DGAP-DD: USU Software AG english

2019. január 04., péntek, 17:01








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


04.01.2019 / 17:00



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: AUSUM GmbH, Möglingen, Handelsregister Stuttgart HRB 206882

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Strehl
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

USU Software AG


b) LEI

391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
15.80 EUR 31584.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
15.80 EUR 31584.20 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-03; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stuttgart Stock Exchange
MIC: XSTU














04.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: USU Software AG

Spitalhof

71696 Möglingen

Germany
Internet: www.usu-software.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



48195  04.01.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum