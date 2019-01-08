DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





07.01.2019 / 14:15





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 21, 2019

German: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsbericht

English: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/en/investor-relations/publications/annual-reports





07.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

