MLP SE / Share buyback



In the time period from January 2, 2019 until and including January 4,

2019, a number of 7,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the

share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on December 3,

2018 was disclosed on November 29, 2018 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation

(EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No

2016/1052.





















Day of purchase

Aggregated volumen in

Average price (EUR)





shares





02.01.2019

2,000

4.3334



03.01.2019

3,619

4.3601



04.01.2019

1,381

4.4771

































The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE.

(www.mlp-se.com)



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period of December 12, 2018 until and

including January 4, 2019 amounts to 170,900 shares.



The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the

stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.

