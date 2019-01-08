DGAP-AFR: Aurubis AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Aurubis AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


07.01.2019 / 16:19


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Aurubis AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: December 11, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: December 11, 2019
German: http://www.aurubis.com/Finanzpublikationen
English: http://www.aurubis.com/Financialpublications

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: December 11, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: December 11, 2019
German: http://www.aurubis.com/Finanzpublikationen
English: http://www.aurubis.com/Financialpublications

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: May 15, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: May 15, 2019
German: http://www.aurubis.com/Finanzpublikationen
English: http://www.aurubis.com/Financialpublications














Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG

Hovestrasse 50

20539 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.aurubis.com





 
