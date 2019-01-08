DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aurubis AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Aurubis AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





07.01.2019 / 16:19





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Aurubis AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: December 11, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: December 11, 2019

German: http://www.aurubis.com/Finanzpublikationen

English: http://www.aurubis.com/Financialpublications



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: December 11, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: December 11, 2019

German: http://www.aurubis.com/Finanzpublikationen

English: http://www.aurubis.com/Financialpublications



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: May 15, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: May 15, 2019

German: http://www.aurubis.com/Finanzpublikationen

English: http://www.aurubis.com/Financialpublications

