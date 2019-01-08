DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aurubis AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Aurubis AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: February 13, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: February 13, 2019

German: http://www.aurubis.com/Finanzpublikationen

English: http://www.aurubis.com/Financialpublications



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2019

German: http://www.aurubis.com/Finanzpublikationen

English: http://www.aurubis.com/Financialpublications

