DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting


Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information


07.01.2019 / 17:01


Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 22 December 2018 until and including 6 January
2019, a number of 470,993 shares were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018,
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of
the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated
Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December
2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:


























Day of purchaseAggregated volume inWeighted average price

shares
27/12/201899,94296.00941
28/12/201890,31697.48934
02/01/201990,78197.12246
03/01/201999,57496.31279
04/01/201990,38097.48776











The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and
including 6 January 2019 amounts to 1,622,831 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by
a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares
are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 7 January 2019

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board














Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
