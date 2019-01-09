

AUDI AG: Hildegard Wortmann to take charge of Sales and Marketing





08.01.2019







Audi"s Supervisory Board Chairman and Volkswagen CEO Dr. Herbert Diess: "Wortmann is the ideal executive to shape the Audi brand innovatively"



Bram Schot, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG: "Wortmann will assume a decisive role in the transformation of our company"



Deputy Chairman of the Audi Supervisory Board and Chairman of the General Works Council Peter Mosch: "Expect Wortmann to bring a breath of fresh air to our brand"





Ingolstadt, January 8, 2019 - Hildegard Wortmann will be in charge of the Sales and Marketing division of AUDI AG latest as of July 1, 2019. She will succeed Bram Schot, who took over as the company"s Chairman of the Board of Management at the beginning of this year. Wortmann has many years of international experience in product management, marketing and brand communication.







"Hildegard Wortmann has more than 20 years of international experience in the sales and marketing of premium automobiles. This makes her the ideal executive to shape the Audi brand innovatively and to refocus one of the company"s largest divisions," stated Audi"s Supervisory Board Chairman and VW CEO, Dr. Herbert Diess, on the appointment.







The Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, Bram Schot: "Audi is undergoing significant changes, and we are now taking the next step. With Hildegard Wortmann on the Board of Management and together with the workforce, we are succeeding in transforming ourselves. On this challenging path to the future, she will play a decisive role," stated Schot.







Deputy Chairman of the Audi Supervisory Board and Chairman of the General Works Council Peter Mosch said: "We expressly welcome Hildegard Wortmann"s appointment to the Audi Board of Management and expect her to bring a breath of fresh air to sharpen our brand sustainably and shape the Audi future together with us."





Wortmann started her career at Unilever in 1990, passing through various positions including product and brands manager and later marketing director. She gained international experience in London and New York while working for Unilever. Starting in 1998, she held various positions at the BMW Group. She was involved in the relaunch of the MINI brand and was in charge of pre-development marketing and innovation projects. She then concentrated on high-level positions in product management for automobiles and after sales. Hildegard Wortmann played a key role in setting the course for e-mobility with the development of the BMW i electric brand. In June 2016, she became senior vice-president for the BMW brand. Since January 2018, she has been responsible for the Asia-Pacific sales region, based in Singapore.







