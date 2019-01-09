DGAP-News: AUDI AG: Hildegard Wortmann to take charge of Sales and Marketing
DGAP-News: AUDI AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
AUDI AG: Hildegard Wortmann to take charge of Sales and Marketing
"Hildegard Wortmann has more than 20 years of international experience in the sales and marketing of premium automobiles. This makes her the ideal executive to shape the Audi brand innovatively and to refocus one of the company"s largest divisions," stated Audi"s Supervisory Board Chairman and VW CEO, Dr. Herbert Diess, on the appointment.
The Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, Bram Schot: "Audi is undergoing significant changes, and we are now taking the next step. With Hildegard Wortmann on the Board of Management and together with the workforce, we are succeeding in transforming ourselves. On this challenging path to the future, she will play a decisive role," stated Schot.
Deputy Chairman of the Audi Supervisory Board and Chairman of the General Works Council Peter Mosch said: "We expressly welcome Hildegard Wortmann"s appointment to the Audi Board of Management and expect her to bring a breath of fresh air to sharpen our brand sustainably and shape the Audi future together with us."
Wortmann started her career at Unilever in 1990, passing through various positions including product and brands manager and later marketing director. She gained international experience in London and New York while working for Unilever. Starting in 1998, she held various positions at the BMW Group. She was involved in the relaunch of the MINI brand and was in charge of pre-development marketing and innovation projects. She then concentrated on high-level positions in product management for automobiles and after sales. Hildegard Wortmann played a key role in setting the course for e-mobility with the development of the BMW i electric brand. In June 2016, she became senior vice-president for the BMW brand. Since January 2018, she has been responsible for the Asia-Pacific sales region, based in Singapore.
