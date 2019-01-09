DGAP-AFR: Nemetschek SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Nemetschek SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be

disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: April 30, 2019
German: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/German/2200/finanzberichte.html
English: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/English/2200/financial-reports.html

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: October 31, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: October 31, 2019
German: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/German/2200/finanzberichte.html
English: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/English/2200/financial-reports.html














Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE

Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1

81829 München

Germany
Internet: www.nemetschek.com





 
