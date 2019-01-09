DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nemetschek SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Nemetschek SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be



disclosed :



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: April 30, 2019

German: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/German/2200/finanzberichte.html

English: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/English/2200/financial-reports.html



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: October 31, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: October 31, 2019

German: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/German/2200/finanzberichte.html

English: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/English/2200/financial-reports.html

