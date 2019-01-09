DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 4. Interim Report





Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 4. Interim Report



On 10 December 2018, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a

share repurchase program for up to USD 1.0 billion of its ordinary shares.

Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 10

December 2018 through 30 April 2019. Linde plc announced the terms of this

programme on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

2016/1052.



In the period from 31.12.2018 through 04.01.2019, shares were repurchased

under the programme by a broker on markets in the United States as follows:















Trading Date

Aggregated Volume

Weighted Average Price



(shares)

(USD)1

31.12.2018

100.000

155,6077

02.01.2019

73.700

156,1453

03.01.2019

108.400

153,1559

04.01.2019

76.100

155,4522



























1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.



Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions

(including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde

plc"s website (https://www.lindeplc.com/en/investors/stock-and-dividendinformation

/share-buyback).



Guildford, United Kingdom, 08.01.2019



Linde plc

