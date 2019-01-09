DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus provides update on 2018 commercial aircraft deliveries

Airbus provides update on 2018 commercial aircraft deliveries


Airbus provides update on 2018 commercial aircraft deliveries



Toulouse, 08 January 2019 - Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) confirms that it achieved 800 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2018, subject to the finalisation of the auditing process.



The final 2018 audited commercial aircraft order and delivery figures will be published after the market closure on Wednesday, 09 January 2019.


About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of EUR 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world"s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



Media contacts

Stefan SCHAFFRATH stefan.schaffrath@airbus.com +33 616 095592

Rod STONE rod.stone@airbus.com +33 531 085826










Language: English
Company: Airbus SE

P.O. Box 32008

2303 DA Leiden

Netherlands
Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002
Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481
Internet: www.airbusgroup.com
ISIN: NL0000235190
WKN: 938914
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
