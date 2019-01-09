DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus provides update on 2018 commercial aircraft deliveries
2019. január 08., kedd, 17:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Statement
Ad-hoc release, 08 January 2019
Toulouse, 08 January 2019 - Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) confirms that it achieved 800 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2018, subject to the finalisation of the auditing process.
The final 2018 audited commercial aircraft order and delivery figures will be published after the market closure on Wednesday, 09 January 2019.
About Airbus
Media contacts
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Airbus SE
|P.O. Box 32008
|2303 DA Leiden
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|00 800 00 02 2002
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 607 - 26481
|Internet:
|www.airbusgroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000235190
|WKN:
|938914
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
764319 08-Jan-2019 CET/CEST
