







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





08.01.2019 / 17:31







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Dirk

Last name(s):

Hasselbring



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

DIC Asset AG





b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1X3XX4





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition (Transaction has been executed via joint deposit of securities held with wife Maria Gabriela Hasselbring)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

9.09 EUR





6535.71 EUR



9.14 EUR





11507.26 EUR



9.10 EUR





15788.50 EUR



9.11 EUR





6322.34 EUR



9.15 EUR





11666.25 EUR



9.12 EUR





29384.64 EUR



9.13 EUR





1826.00 EUR



9.16 EUR





21984.00 EUR



9.17 EUR





32095.00 EUR



9.18 EUR





27741.96 EUR



9.19 EUR





11248.56 EUR



9.22 EUR





23972.00 EUR



9.25 EUR





1628.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

9.157369 EUR





201700.22 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-04; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



