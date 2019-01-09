DGAP-DD: DIC Asset AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


08.01.2019 / 17:31



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Hasselbring

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DIC Asset AG


b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition (Transaction has been executed via joint deposit of securities held with wife Maria Gabriela Hasselbring)


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



































































Price(s) Volume(s)
9.09 EUR 6535.71 EUR
9.14 EUR 11507.26 EUR
9.10 EUR 15788.50 EUR
9.11 EUR 6322.34 EUR
9.15 EUR 11666.25 EUR
9.12 EUR 29384.64 EUR
9.13 EUR 1826.00 EUR
9.16 EUR 21984.00 EUR
9.17 EUR 32095.00 EUR
9.18 EUR 27741.96 EUR
9.19 EUR 11248.56 EUR
9.22 EUR 23972.00 EUR
9.25 EUR 1628.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
9.157369 EUR 201700.22 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-04; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20 * MainTor

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de





 
