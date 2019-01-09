DGAP-DD: ADLER Real Estate AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


09.01.2019 / 11:17



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Herr
First name: Tomas
Last name(s): de Vargas Machuca

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ADLER Real Estate AG


b) LEI

529900Y6QFNN3D363B76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005008007


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
13.41757 EUR 42936.22 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
13.41757 EUR 42936.22 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-08; UTC±0


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.adler-ag.com





 
