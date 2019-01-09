







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





09.01.2019 / 12:30







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Christian

Last name(s):

Salza



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SLEEPZ AG





b) LEI

391200CRSBZRBTC5BF95



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

Description:

Options on shares of SLEEPZ AG (ISIN DE000A2E3772) within the scope of the stock option plan 2015/I





b) Nature of the transaction

Allocation of a total of 100,000 stock options from the existing stock option plan (Employee Participation Program 2015/I). The exercisability of the stock options depends in particular on the achievement of the performance target and the expiration of the waiting period. Details can be found in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2015 of SLEEPZ AG (formerly: bmp media investors AG) published in the Federal Gazette on 8 May 2015.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.00 EUR





0.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.00 EUR





0.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-08; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



