

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT





DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





09.01.2019 / 13:33





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

Street:

Gildemeisterstraße 60

Postal code:

33689

City:

Bielefeld

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900HXE4EQIHJY8518



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level due to internal restructuring



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Paul E. Singer

Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

31 Dec 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

8.11 %

0.00 %

8.11 %

78,817,994

Previous notification

5.07 %

0.00 %

5.07 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0005878003

0

6,391,346

0.00 %

8.11 %

Total

6,391,346

8.11 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Advisors GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

%

%

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

4.94 %

%

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Advisors GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

%

%

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

4.94 %

%

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

%

%

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

4.94 %

%

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

%

%

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

4.94 %

%

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

%

%

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

4.94 %

%

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

%

%

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

4.94 %

%

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Advisors GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

%

%

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

Cornwall 2 GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Advisors GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

%

%

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall 2 GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

%

%

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

Cornwall 2 GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

%

%

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall 2 GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

%

%

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

Cornwall 2 GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

%

%

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall 2 GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Advisors GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Advisors GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Advisors GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott International Capital Advisors, Inc.

8.11 %

%

8.11 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

04 Jan 2019



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

























