Hamburg, 10 January 2019

Maximilian Rothkopf appointed to Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd





The Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has appointed Maximilian Rothkopf (38) to its Executive Board effective 1 May 2019. On 1 July, he will become the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), replacing Anthony J. Firmin (65), who will retire on 30 June. Maximilian Rothkopf, who holds a master"s degree as well as a doctorate in business administration, has been a Partner since 2014 at McKinsey & Company, where he has been a member of the global Travel, Transport and Logistics (TTL) leadership team. He started his career in 2005 at the management consulting firm, where he has particularly provided advice to larger liner shipping companies, airlines and numerous other globally operating logistics companies. In his new role as the COO of Hapag-Lloyd, he will assume operational responsibility for the global shipping business and advance the implementation of the company"s "Strategy 2023", among other things.

"With Maximilian Rothkopf, we are bringing on board a proven and internationally experienced logistics expert who is familiar with Hapag-Lloyd and has already given the company much strategic advice during his time as a consultant in the past three years. We are very much looking forward to working with him", said Michael Behrendt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG. "At the same time, we would like to sincerely thank Anthony J. Firmin for his enormous commitment. For more than two decades, he has continuously contributed to the company"s success, such as with his invaluable efforts to implement the two mergers and the IPO during his five years as a member of the Executive Board."

The other members of the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG are Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rolf Habben Jansen, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nicolás Burr and Chief Personnel and Global Procurement Officer (CPO) Joachim Schlotfeldt.

About Hapag-Lloyd



With a fleet of 222 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.6 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world"s leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 12,000 employees and 394 offices in 127 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.6 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 120 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

