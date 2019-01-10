DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Maximilian Rothkopf appointed to Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd
2019. január 10., csütörtök, 12:13
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Hamburg, 10 January 2019
Maximilian Rothkopf appointed to Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd
"With Maximilian Rothkopf, we are bringing on board a proven and internationally experienced logistics expert who is familiar with Hapag-Lloyd and has already given the company much strategic advice during his time as a consultant in the past three years. We are very much looking forward to working with him", said Michael Behrendt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG. "At the same time, we would like to sincerely thank Anthony J. Firmin for his enormous commitment. For more than two decades, he has continuously contributed to the company"s success, such as with his invaluable efforts to implement the two mergers and the IPO during his five years as a member of the Executive Board."
The other members of the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG are Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rolf Habben Jansen, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nicolás Burr and Chief Personnel and Global Procurement Officer (CPO) Joachim Schlotfeldt.
About Hapag-Lloyd
Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475, USD33048AA36
|WKN:
|HLAG47, A1E8QB
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
764953 10.01.2019
