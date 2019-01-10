DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Statement by ZEAL Network SE: Takeover Bid for Lotto24 Requires shareholder meeting on 18 January - no Postponement Possible

ZEAL Network SE ("ZEAL"), in light of Lottoland Holdings ("Lottoland") recent comments in the media in which they call for the shareholder meeting scheduled for 18 January 2019 to be delayed, would like to clarify for shareholders that the proposed adjournment, if shareholders attending the meeting were to give their consent, would result in termination of the planned takeover bid for Lotto24 AG ("Lotto24") and a cooling-off period of 12 months before a potential new bid could be made, due to the German takeover law process framework for the transaction.





Contrary to Lottoland"s representation, ZEAL shareholders would therefore not be able to choose between the Lotto24 transaction and any transaction Lottoland may or may not propose in the future.





Shareholders should therefore be aware that the proposed delay of the shareholder meeting to consider an alternative and unspecified offer that may not come, may not be feasible and may not receive regulator support, would mean terminating an agreed transaction which is expected to create significant value for ZEAL shareholders and which addresses recent developments in the regulatory environment in Germany.



Dr Helmut Becker, CEO, ZEAL, commented: "There are currently no other proposals on the table for shareholders to consider and we have no evidence that any serious alternative offers will materialise. We remain open to discussing serious proposals until 18 January when our shareholder meeting will take place as planned. However, seven weeks have already passed since we first announced our proposal, and we are already holding the meeting towards the end of the regulatory timetable. Our plan to reunite ZEAL and Lotto24 has the strongest strategic rationale, offers the best opportunity for sustainable growth and creates the most value for ZEAL"s shareholders."



