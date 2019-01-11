DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft / Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052





LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information





10.01.2019 / 15:05





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft



Cologne



- ISIN DE0005470405 -



- German Securities Identification Number (WKN) 547040 -



Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and

Article 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052



On 10 January 2019, the Board of Management of LANXESS AG resolved to make

use of the authorization granted by the Stockholders" Meeting on 20 May

2016 pursuant to Section 71 (1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act

(AktG) to acquire and use own shares and to acquire own shares via the

stock exchange. The share buy-back serves the sole purpose of reducing the

capital of LANXESS AG within the meaning of Article 5(2)(a) of Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("Market Abuse

Regulation") by way of redemption of the acquired shares.



The share buy-back announced by LANXESS AG on 10 January 2019 by way of an

ad-hoc notification will be effected via the Xetra trading system on the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange and start on 14 January 2019 at the earliest and

shall be completed at the latest on 31 December 2019. The number of shares

of LANXESS AG to be acquired in the course of the share buy-back must not

exceed a number of 9,152,293 shares (this corresponds to 10% of the

company"s share capital). The share buy-back is limited to a purchase price

(excluding incidental costs) of up to EUR 200 million to be paid for the

acquisition of the shares. Based on the closing price of the share in the

Xetra trading system on 9 January 2019 of EUR 44.65, this would correspond

to a number of approximately 4.5 million shares or 4.9% of the share

capital of the company. If share prices rise or fall, the number of shares

to be acquired will thus be adjusted accordingly, however, in no event

beyond the maximum number specified above. LANXESS AG"s right to

prematurely terminate the buy-back and, if necessary, to suspend and resume

the buy-back program remains unaffected within the limits of applicable

law. In the period from 20 May 2019 until 31 May 2019 there will be no buy

backs due to the ordinary shareholder meeting of the company scheduled for

23 May 2019 and the subsequent dividend payment.



The buy-back will be lead-managed by a credit institution in accordance

with the Market Abuse Regulation and Articles 2 to 4 of the Commission

Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council

with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable

to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures ("Buyback Regulation"),

as well as based on the aforementioned authorization by the Stockholders"

Meeting.



The credit institution makes its trading decisions concerning the timing of

the purchases of LANXESS AG"s shares independently of and uninfluenced by

LANXESS AG according to Article 4(2)(b) of the Buyback Regulation. LANXESS

AG will thus not exercise any influence over the decisions of the credit

institution.



The credit institution is obliged, in particular, to adhere to the

conditions for trading pursuant to Article 3 of the Buyback Regulation and

the provisions of the authorization granted by the Stockholders" Meeting on

20 May 2016 pursuant to Section 71 (1) no. 8 of the German Stock

Corporation Act (AktG). Particularly, the relevant purchase price

(excluding incidental acquisition costs) for the shares to be bought back

must not exceed or fall below the price of the company"s shares determined

in the opening auction on the trading day in the Xetra trading system (or a

comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by more than

10%. In addition, the purchase price must not be higher than the higher of

the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent

purchase bid on the stock exchange where the purchase is carried out.

Furthermore, the credit institution shall not purchase in total on any

trading day more than 25% of the average daily volume of the shares on the

stock exchange on which the purchase is carried out. The average daily

volume of shares shall be calculated based on the average daily trading

volume in the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase.



Information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back program will

be adequately disclosed no later than by the end of the seventh daily

market session following the date of execution of such transactions in a

detailed form and in an aggregated form. In addition, LANXESS AG will post

on its website (www.lanxess.com) under section "Investor Relations" the

transactions disclosed and keep that information available for the public

for at least a 5-year period from the date of public disclosure.



Cologne, January 2019



The Board of Management

