







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





10.01.2019 / 17:13







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Ulrich

Last name(s):

Grillo



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Rheinmetall AG





b) LEI

5299001OU9CSE29O6S05



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007030009





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

85.18 EUR





27087.24 EUR



85.16 EUR





25122.20 EUR



85.14 EUR





26478.54 EUR



85.10 EUR





7318.60 EUR



85.08 EUR





5274.96 EUR



85.12 EUR





10895.36 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

85.1474 EUR





102176.9000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-09; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



