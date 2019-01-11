

Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Daimler AG

Street:

Mercedesstrasse 137

Postal code:

70327

City:

Stuttgart

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900R27DL06UVNT076



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Morgan Stanley

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

04 Jan 2019



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

0.02 %

5.37 %

5.39 %

1,069,837,447

Previous notification

0.02 %

0.32 %

0.34 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007100000

0

227,448

0.00 %

0.02 %

Total

227,448

0.02 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Equity Call Option

From 11.01.2019 to 17.12.2021

at any time

24,717,931

2.31 %

Right of recall over securities lending agreements

at any time

at any time

6,676,058

0.62 %

Equity Call Option*

From 15.03.2019 to 17.12.2021

at any time

909,500

0.09 %





Total

32,303,489

3.02 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Retail Structured Product

From 11.01.2067 to 11.10.2068

at any time

Cash

993

0.00 %

Cash Settled Futures

From 21.06.2019 to 20.12.2019

at any time

Cash

500,000

0.05 %

Equity Call Option

From 04.03.2019 to 26.04.2019

at any time

Cash

32,463

0.00 %

Convertible Bond

17.12.2021

at any time

Cash

244,644

0.02 %

Equity Swap

From 20.05.2019 to 21.12.2020

at any time

Cash

156,078

0.01 %

Compound Option

From 16.01.2019 to 29.03.2022

at any time

Cash

555,226

0.05 %

Equity Put Option

From 18.01.2019 to 16.12.2022

at any time

Physical

8,660,800

0.81 %

Equity Call Option

From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022

From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022

Cash

2,542,648

0.24 %

Equity Put Option

From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022

From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022

Cash

12,409,571

1.16 %

Equity Put Option*

From 15.03.2019 to 17.12.2021

at any time

Physical

909,500

0.09 %







Total

25,102,423

2.35 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Limited

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

%

5.03 %

5.03 %

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Limited

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital (Luxembourg) S.A.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Latin America Incorporated

%

%

%

Banco Morgan Stanley S.A.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Finance LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley B.V.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Latin America Incorporated

%

%

%

Banco Morgan Stanley S.A.

%

%

%

Caieiras Fundo de Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Derivative Products Fund

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Regarding sections 7.b.1 & 7.b.2, the put and call options marked with * amounting to a combined percentage of 0.09% were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 0.09% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.





Date

10 Jan 2019



