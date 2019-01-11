DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG
Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
10.01.2019 / 17:35
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Daimler AG
|Street:
|Mercedesstrasse 137
|Postal code:
|70327
|City:
|Stuttgart
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900R27DL06UVNT076
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.02 %
|5.37 %
|5.39 %
|1,069,837,447
|Previous notification
|0.02 %
|0.32 %
|0.34 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007100000
|0
|227,448
|0.00 %
|0.02 %
|Total
|227,448
|0.02 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Call Option
|From 11.01.2019 to 17.12.2021
|at any time
|24,717,931
|2.31 %
|Right of recall over securities lending agreements
|at any time
|at any time
|6,676,058
|0.62 %
|Equity Call Option*
|From 15.03.2019 to 17.12.2021
|at any time
|909,500
|0.09 %
|
|
|Total
|32,303,489
|3.02 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Retail Structured Product
|From 11.01.2067 to 11.10.2068
|at any time
|Cash
|993
|0.00 %
|Cash Settled Futures
|From 21.06.2019 to 20.12.2019
|at any time
|Cash
|500,000
|0.05 %
|Equity Call Option
|From 04.03.2019 to 26.04.2019
|at any time
|Cash
|32,463
|0.00 %
|Convertible Bond
|17.12.2021
|at any time
|Cash
|244,644
|0.02 %
|Equity Swap
|From 20.05.2019 to 21.12.2020
|at any time
|Cash
|156,078
|0.01 %
|Compound Option
|From 16.01.2019 to 29.03.2022
|at any time
|Cash
|555,226
|0.05 %
|Equity Put Option
|From 18.01.2019 to 16.12.2022
|at any time
|Physical
|8,660,800
|0.81 %
|Equity Call Option
|From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022
|From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022
|Cash
|2,542,648
|0.24 %
|Equity Put Option
|From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022
|From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022
|Cash
|12,409,571
|1.16 %
|Equity Put Option*
|From 15.03.2019 to 17.12.2021
|at any time
|Physical
|909,500
|0.09 %
|
|
|
|Total
|25,102,423
|2.35 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
| %
|5.03 %
|5.03 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital (Luxembourg) S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Latin America Incorporated
| %
| %
| %
|Banco Morgan Stanley S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Finance LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Latin America Incorporated
| %
| %
| %
|Banco Morgan Stanley S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Caieiras Fundo de Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Derivative Products Fund
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Regarding sections 7.b.1 & 7.b.2, the put and call options marked with * amounting to a combined percentage of 0.09% were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 0.09% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.
Date
