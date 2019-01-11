DGAP-PVR: Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG


Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


10.01.2019 / 17:35


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Daimler AG
Street: Mercedesstrasse 137
Postal code: 70327
City: Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

04 Jan 2019

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.02 % 5.37 % 5.39 % 1,069,837,447
Previous notification 0.02 % 0.32 % 0.34 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007100000 0 227,448 0.00 % 0.02 %
Total 227,448 0.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

























Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option From 11.01.2019 to 17.12.2021 at any time 24,717,931 2.31 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 6,676,058 0.62 %
Equity Call Option* From 15.03.2019 to 17.12.2021 at any time 909,500 0.09 %
    Total 32,303,489 3.02 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG








































































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product From 11.01.2067 to 11.10.2068 at any time Cash 993 0.00 %
Cash Settled Futures From 21.06.2019 to 20.12.2019 at any time Cash 500,000 0.05 %
Equity Call Option From 04.03.2019 to 26.04.2019 at any time Cash 32,463 0.00 %
Convertible Bond 17.12.2021 at any time Cash 244,644 0.02 %
Equity Swap From 20.05.2019 to 21.12.2020 at any time Cash 156,078 0.01 %
Compound Option From 16.01.2019 to 29.03.2022 at any time Cash 555,226 0.05 %
Equity Put Option From 18.01.2019 to 16.12.2022 at any time Physical 8,660,800 0.81 %
Equity Call Option From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022 From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022 Cash 2,542,648 0.24 %
Equity Put Option From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022 From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022 Cash 12,409,571 1.16 %
Equity Put Option* From 15.03.2019 to 17.12.2021 at any time Physical 909,500 0.09 %
      Total 25,102,423 2.35 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

































































































































































































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % 5.03 % 5.03 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital (Luxembourg) S.A. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Latin America Incorporated % % %
Banco Morgan Stanley S.A. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Finance LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Latin America Incorporated % % %
Banco Morgan Stanley S.A. % % %
Caieiras Fundo de Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior % % %
Morgan Stanley Derivative Products Fund % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited % % %
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Regarding sections 7.b.1 & 7.b.2, the put and call options marked with * amounting to a combined percentage of 0.09% were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 0.09% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once. 


Date

10 Jan 2019














Language: English
Company: Daimler AG

Mercedesstrasse 137

70327 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com





 
