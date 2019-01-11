DGAP-Adhoc: AKASOL AG: Carsten Bovenschen becomes Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Curt Philipp Lorber resigns from the management board

10-Jan-2019


Darmstadt, January 10, 2019 - The supervisory board of AKASOL AG today has appointed Carsten Bovenschen as a member of the management board of the company, for a period of three years as of January 15, 2019, and has appointed him as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



The former CFO of AKASOL AG and Management Board member Dr. Curt Philipp Lorber has decided to pursue a career change for personal reasons and has today agreed the termination of his employment contract with the Company"s Supervisory Board on amicable terms, resigning his office as a member of the management board and leaving management board with immediate effect.



Contact



AKASOL AG

Isabel Heinen

Phone: +49 (0) 6103 48567-26

Email: isabel.heinen@akasol.com



 










Language: English
Company: AKASOL AG

Landwehrstrasse 55

64293 Darmstadt

Germany
Phone: +49 6151/800 500
E-mail: info@akasol.com
Internet: www.akasol.com
ISIN: DE000A2JNWZ9
WKN: A2JNWZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
