DGAP-Adhoc: AKASOL AG: Carsten Bovenschen becomes Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Curt Philipp Lorber resigns from the management board
2019. január 10., csütörtök, 20:55
DGAP-Ad-hoc: AKASOL AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Disclosure of insider information according to Article 17 MAR
AKASOL AG: Carsten Bovenschen becomes Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Curt Philipp Lorber resigns from the management board
Darmstadt, January 10, 2019 - The supervisory board of AKASOL AG today has appointed Carsten Bovenschen as a member of the management board of the company, for a period of three years as of January 15, 2019, and has appointed him as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
The former CFO of AKASOL AG and Management Board member Dr. Curt Philipp Lorber has decided to pursue a career change for personal reasons and has today agreed the termination of his employment contract with the Company"s Supervisory Board on amicable terms, resigning his office as a member of the management board and leaving management board with immediate effect.
Contact
AKASOL AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AKASOL AG
|Landwehrstrasse 55
|64293 Darmstadt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6151/800 500
|E-mail:
|info@akasol.com
|Internet:
|www.akasol.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2JNWZ9
|WKN:
|A2JNWZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
765225 10-Jan-2019 CET/CEST
