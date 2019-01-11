DGAP-Ad-hoc: AKASOL AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





AKASOL AG: Carsten Bovenschen becomes Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Curt Philipp Lorber resigns from the management board





10-Jan-2019 / 20:55 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of insider information according to Article 17 MAR

Darmstadt, January 10, 2019 - The supervisory board of AKASOL AG today has appointed Carsten Bovenschen as a member of the management board of the company, for a period of three years as of January 15, 2019, and has appointed him as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The former CFO of AKASOL AG and Management Board member Dr. Curt Philipp Lorber has decided to pursue a career change for personal reasons and has today agreed the termination of his employment contract with the Company"s Supervisory Board on amicable terms, resigning his office as a member of the management board and leaving management board with immediate effect.

Contact

AKASOL AG



Isabel Heinen



Phone: +49 (0) 6103 48567-26



Email: isabel.heinen@akasol.com