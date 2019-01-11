DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL receives indicative offer from Lottoland for the purchase of its core German business assets
2019. január 11., péntek, 11:35
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ZEAL receives indicative offer from Lottoland for the purchase of its core German business assets
ZEAL Network SE ("ZEAL") has received a non-binding, conditional and indicative offer from Lottoland Holdings ("Lottoland") for the purchase of assets of the ZEAL Group representing the core of the German business as currently operating under the Tipp24 brand. The offer excludes ZEAL"s fully consolidated minority shareholding myLotto24 Limited.
The cash purchase price offered by Lottoland, subject to due diligence, ranges from EUR 60 million to EUR 76 million.
The full text of the offer in the English language is available at http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8560M_1-2019-1-11.pdf
ZEAL will duly assess the indicative offer and its potential implications.
Contact:
Frank Hoffmann, CEFA
Investor Relations
ZEAL
5th Floor - One New Change
London EC4M 9AF
T +44 (0) 20 3739-7123
F +44 (0) 20 3739-7199
frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|5th Floor One New Change
|EC4M 9AF London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44 (0)203 739-7000
|Fax:
|+44 (0)203 739-7099
|E-mail:
|office@zeal-network.co.uk
|Internet:
|www.zeal-network.co.uk
|ISIN:
|GB00BHD66J44
|WKN:
|TPP024
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
765351 11-Jan-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Abschluss der Compliance-Untersuchung bei STADA
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]