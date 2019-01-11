DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL receives indicative offer from Lottoland for the purchase of its core German business assets

2019. január 11., péntek, 11:35





DGAP-Ad-hoc: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


ZEAL receives indicative offer from Lottoland for the purchase of its core German business assets


11-Jan-2019 / 11:35 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ZEAL receives indicative offer from Lottoland for the purchase of its core German business assets



ZEAL Network SE ("ZEAL") has received a non-binding, conditional and indicative offer from Lottoland Holdings ("Lottoland") for the purchase of assets of the ZEAL Group representing the core of the German business as currently operating under the Tipp24 brand. The offer excludes ZEAL"s fully consolidated minority shareholding myLotto24 Limited.



The cash purchase price offered by Lottoland, subject to due diligence, ranges from EUR 60 million to EUR 76 million.



The full text of the offer in the English language is available at http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8560M_1-2019-1-11.pdf



ZEAL will duly assess the indicative offer and its potential implications.




Contact:

Frank Hoffmann, CEFA

Investor Relations


ZEAL

5th Floor - One New Change

London EC4M 9AF


T +44 (0) 20 3739-7123

F +44 (0) 20 3739-7199


frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk







11-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE

5th Floor One New Change

EC4M 9AF London

United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)203 739-7000
Fax: +44 (0)203 739-7099
E-mail: office@zeal-network.co.uk
Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk
ISIN: GB00BHD66J44
WKN: TPP024
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



765351  11-Jan-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=765351&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum