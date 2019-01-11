DGAP-Adhoc: LOTTO24 AG: Lotto24 exceeds key financials guidance in FY 2018
2019. január 11., péntek, 11:48
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LOTTO24 AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Lotto24 exceeds key financials guidance in FY 2018
Based on preliminary calculations of Lotto24 AG, billings in the fourth quarter of 2018 are expected to rise year on year by 53.0% to around EUR 85.9 million (prior year: EUR 56.2 million). Preliminary revenues of EUR 10.2 million for the same period will exceed the prior-year figure by as much as 57.8% (prior year: EUR 6.5 million). Due in particular to the very positive development of lotto clubs in this jackpot environment, gross margin is likely to increase to 11.9% (prior year: 11.5%). At the same time, the company gained around 128 thousand new customers (prior year: 75 thousand) with a preliminary cost per lead (CPL) of EUR 26.98 (prior year: EUR 29.40).
According to preliminary estimates, Lotto 24 AG will therefore generate billings of EUR 321.8 million in its fiscal year 2018 (prior year: EUR 220.7 million, +45.8%), resulting in revenue growth of +51.8% to EUR 38.3 million (prior year: EUR 25.2 million) and a gross margin of 11.9% (prior year: 11.4%). With a total of 596 thousand new customers (prior year: 291 thousand), the total number of customers registered with Lotto24 will thus reach 2,169 thousand (prior year: 1,573 thousand). Due to the jackpot-related increase in marketing activities and the test run of comparatively more expensive TV commercials conducted in the first half of 2018, marketing expenses in 2018 doubled to around EUR 15.4 million (prior year: EUR 7.9 million). However, CPL of EUR 25.88 will remain well below the prior-year figure (prior year: EUR 27.32).
Thanks to the strong revenue trend, EBIT will improve to EUR 2.6 million (prior year: EUR 1.0 million); net profit will amount to EUR 7.7 million (prior year: EUR 2.5 million) largely as a result of a positive technical tax effect of EUR 5.2 million (prior year: EUR 1.8 million) in connection with the formation of deferred taxes.
The Annual Report 2018 is to be published on 28 March 2019.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LOTTO24 AG
|Straßenbahnring 11
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 8 222 39 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 8 222 39 70
|E-mail:
|ir@lotto24.de
|Internet:
|www.lotto24-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000LTT0243
|WKN:
|LTT024
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
765343 11-Jan-2019 CET/CEST
