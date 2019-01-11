DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Acquisition/Takeover





Nemetschek SE strengthens competence in building operations





11.01.2019 / 13:07







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

Nemetschek SE strengthens competence in building operations

- Nemetschek brand MCS Solutions acquires 100% of Axxerion, a pure SaaS provider for digital building management

- Axxerion products, technologies, geographical presence, and types of customers are a strong complement to MCS

- Together, MCS and Axxerion will offer a complete solution for property management, IWMS, and smart buildings in a SaaS model

Munich, January 11, 2019 - Software provider Nemetschek SE (ISIN 0006452907) reached an agreement today with the shareholders of Axxerion Group B.V. that Nemetschek"s Belgian brand MCS Solutions will acquire 100% of the Dutch subscription provider. Axxerion offers workflow-based cloud solutions for facility and property & real estate management. With its highly flexible solutions, Axxerion has built a strong position in the dynamically growing building operations market, which is currently worth more than EUR 20 billion. With a workforce of nearly 100 people, Axxerion delivers truly multi-tenant software with an extensive range of functionalities to nearly 2,000 international customers across many industry sectors. Key customers include VodafoneZiggo, Facilicom, Q-Park, Nutricia, MVGM (the largest property manager in Benelux), two of the Big 4 auditing firms, and one of the largest financial institutions in the Netherlands. The company has three different locations in the Netherlands and markets its portfolio through indirect sales channels in Belgium, Germany, and the US.

Pure SaaS player in the building operations market

Axxerion"s complete and easy-to-use management information system for facility and property automation based on best practices is offered purely as a SaaS business model. The software streamlines business processes, including workflow management, contract management, requests, and maintenance management.

Its workflow-based character makes it a great fit for SMEs and larger organizations that mainly require fast activation of best-practice processes. The software is used by a range of organizations including insurers, hospitals, (care) institutions, and governments.

Perfect addition to the building management product portfolio

With the acquisition, the Nemetschek Group further strengthens its competencies in strategic, high-growth building management verticals:

- Commercial real estate management where Nemetschek already has a leading position in the German market via its brand CREM Solutions. Now, with the acquisition of Axxerion, the Group is increasing its property management competencies and footprint globally.

- The market for Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) where Axxerion"s workflow-based cloud software complements MCS"s IoT-enabled IWMS offering. This will make it possible to address new customer segments, accelerate growth, and enlarge the company"s SaaS footprint.

- Smart buildings, a growth market driven by innovation, where the Group is globally active through the COBUNDU brand. Smart buildings leverage real-time data and analytics to make workflows more dynamic and enable smarter, activity-based service delivery.

By investing in building management software, building owners can achieve significant cost benefits, simplify operations and maintenance, increase building productivity and efficiency, better satisfy the needs of occupants and differentiate their space in the competitive real estate market.

Hans Verschuren, Co-founder and Chief Sales Officer at Axxerion, comments: "We immediately saw how complementary the two companies are, and being part of a larger group will provide new opportunities and boost our growth. I am very excited to be part of this."

Koen Matthijs, CEO of MCS, agrees: "Joining forces with Axxerion will put Nemetschek on the map of strong, complete, and global players in the property and IWMS software market. Axxerion and MCS both have an entrepreneurial culture with a strong commitment to excellence, which are key ingredients to further growing the business in an accelerated mode."

Patrik Heider, Spokesman and Chief Financial and Operations Officer at Nemetschek Group: ""We are very pleased with this strategic step. Going forward, Axxerion will be part of our MCS brand and strengthen the SaaS offering in our building management segment. In addition, this will expand our position in the fast-growing building management software market."

Axxerion is growing fast and is a highly profitable company that anticipates revenues of just over EUR 12 million for the year 2018. The purchase price for 100% of the shares amounts to around EUR 75 million (cash and debt free). The transaction is expected to be completed in January 2019.

------------------

For further information, please contact:

MCS Solutions



Koen Matthijs - CEO



+32 478 99 22 26



Koen.Matthijs@MCSsolutions.com

Axxerion



Hans Verschuren, Chief Sales Officer



+31 6229 04901



hans.verschuren@axxerion.com

Nemetschek Group



Stefanie Zimmermann, VP Investor Relations



+49 89 540459 250



szimmermann@nemetschek.com

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is driving the digitalization of the building industry. Our software enables architects, engineers, construction companies and facility managers to plan ahead, seamlessly share information and work together more closely. Building and infrastructure projects can thus be conducted more efficiently and sustainably. The unique holding structure provides our 16 strong brands with the flexibility to innovate in an entrepreneurial way while closely engaging with their 4.0 million customers worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the company today employs more than 2,500 experts. Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the TecDAX, the company generated revenues of EUR 395.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 108.0 million in 2017.

About MCS Solutions

MCS Solutions is a technology and consulting firm, supporting its clients across the globe to improve the performance of their building portfolios. Our core purpose is to make buildings work harder for their occupants through unlocking the power of building data. We assist our clients as they optimize their facility operations and achieve bottom-line savings, and we help them create workplaces that offer the agility, flexibility, and connectivity needed to support new ways of working. MCS was founded in 1989, and currently employs 200 people across 7 locations.

About Axxerion

Axxerion is one of the major players in the field of cloud-based software for facility and property management, with hundreds of clients and hundreds of thousands of registered end users. Axxerion products are used to optimize the operational aspects of facility management processes, asset and maintenance management, property management, and contract management. The software is built as a scalable multi-tenant SaaS platform, and comes with the necessary security and accreditations. Its wide range of functionalities find application in a variety of sectors. Axxerion has an attractive and flexible pricing model (pay-per-use) that allows customers to add or expand modules easily, making the software suitable for both small and large organizations. Axxerion recently acquired Plandatis, a leading player in real estate software focused on technical information & maintenance management, risk & compliance solutions, and energy-labeling certifications. The Plandatis product range considerably expands Axxerion"s property software and facility management information system range.