DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Acquisition/Takeover





Nemetschek SE strengthens competence in building operations





11-Jan-2019 / 13:00 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc report

Nemetschek SE strengthens competence in building operations

- Nemetschek brand MCS Solutions acquires 100% of Axxerion, a specialist in subscription solutions for digital building management

- Axxerion products, technologies, geographical presence, and types of customers are a strong complement to MCS

- Together, MCS and Axxerion will offer a complete solution for property management, IWMS, and smart buildings in a SaaS model





Munich, January 11, 2019 - Software provider Nemetschek SE (ISIN 0006452907) reached an agreement today with the shareholders of Axxerion Group B.V. that Nemetschek"s Belgian brand MCS Solutions (operating under the name Faseas International NV) will acquire 100% of the Dutch subscription provider. Axxerion offers workflow-based cloud solutions for facility and property & real estate management. With its highly flexible solutions, Axxerion has built a strong position in the dynamically growing building operations market, which is currently worth more than EUR 20 billion.

With a workforce of nearly 100 people, Axxerion delivers its software to nearly 2,000 international customers across many industry sectors. Key customers include VodafoneZiggo, two of the Big 4 auditing firms, and one of the largest financial institutions in the Netherlands. The company has three different locations in the Netherlands and markets its portfolio through indirect sales channels in Belgium, Germany, and the US.

Pure subscription provider in the building operations market

Axxerion"s management information system for facility and property automation is offered as a pure subscription model. Its workflow-based character makes it a great fit for SMEs and larger organizations, including insurers, hospitals, care institutions, and governments.

With the acquisition, the Nemetschek Group further strengthens its competencies in strategic, high-growth building management segments:

- Commercial real estate management where Nemetschek already has a leading position in the German market via its brand CREM Solutions. Now, with the acquisition of Axxerion, the Group is increasing its property management competencies and footprint globally.

- The market for Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS), where Axxerion"s workflow-based cloud software significantly expands MCS"s IoT-enabled IWMS portfolio. This will make it possible for Nemetschek to address new customer segments, accelerate growth, and enlarge its SaaS footprint.

- Smart buildings, a growth market driven by innovation, where the Group is globally active through its COBUNDU brand. Smart buildings leverage real-time data and analytics to make workflows more dynamic.

By investing in building management software, building owners can achieve significant cost benefits, simplify operations and maintenance, and considerably increase building productivity and efficiency.

Axxerion is a fast-growing, highly profitable company that anticipates revenues of just over EUR 12 million for the year 2018. The purchase price for 100% of the shares amounts to some EUR 75 million (cash-free debt-free). The transaction is expected to be completed in January 2019.

Contact:Stefanie ZimmermannVP Investor Relations & Corporate CommunicationNEMETSCHEK SEKonrad-Zuse-Platz 181829 MunichP: +49 89 540459-250M: +49 175 7211197