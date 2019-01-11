DGAP-Adhoc: Nemetschek SE strengthens competence in building operations
2019. január 11., péntek, 13:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Acquisition/Takeover
Ad hoc report
Nemetschek SE strengthens competence in building operations
- Nemetschek brand MCS Solutions acquires 100% of Axxerion, a specialist in subscription solutions for digital building management
- Axxerion products, technologies, geographical presence, and types of customers are a strong complement to MCS
- Together, MCS and Axxerion will offer a complete solution for property management, IWMS, and smart buildings in a SaaS model
With a workforce of nearly 100 people, Axxerion delivers its software to nearly 2,000 international customers across many industry sectors. Key customers include VodafoneZiggo, two of the Big 4 auditing firms, and one of the largest financial institutions in the Netherlands. The company has three different locations in the Netherlands and markets its portfolio through indirect sales channels in Belgium, Germany, and the US.
Pure subscription provider in the building operations market
Axxerion"s management information system for facility and property automation is offered as a pure subscription model. Its workflow-based character makes it a great fit for SMEs and larger organizations, including insurers, hospitals, care institutions, and governments.
With the acquisition, the Nemetschek Group further strengthens its competencies in strategic, high-growth building management segments:
- Commercial real estate management where Nemetschek already has a leading position in the German market via its brand CREM Solutions. Now, with the acquisition of Axxerion, the Group is increasing its property management competencies and footprint globally.
- The market for Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS), where Axxerion"s workflow-based cloud software significantly expands MCS"s IoT-enabled IWMS portfolio. This will make it possible for Nemetschek to address new customer segments, accelerate growth, and enlarge its SaaS footprint.
- Smart buildings, a growth market driven by innovation, where the Group is globally active through its COBUNDU brand. Smart buildings leverage real-time data and analytics to make workflows more dynamic.
By investing in building management software, building owners can achieve significant cost benefits, simplify operations and maintenance, and considerably increase building productivity and efficiency.
Axxerion is a fast-growing, highly profitable company that anticipates revenues of just over EUR 12 million for the year 2018. The purchase price for 100% of the shares amounts to some EUR 75 million (cash-free debt-free). The transaction is expected to be completed in January 2019.
Contact:
Stefanie Zimmermann
VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
NEMETSCHEK SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 Munich
P: +49 89 540459-250
M: +49 175 7211197
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nemetschek SE
|Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
|81829 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 540459-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 540459-444
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@nemetschek.com
|Internet:
|www.nemetschek.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006452907
|WKN:
|645290
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
765273 11-Jan-2019 CET/CEST
