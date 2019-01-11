







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





11.01.2019 / 14:43







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Jutta

Last name(s):

Roosen-Grillo



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Ulrich

Last name(s):

Grillo

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Rheinmetall AG





b) LEI

5299001OU9CSE29O6S05



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007030009





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

82.35 EUR





9882.00 EUR



82.36 EUR





2470.80 EUR



84.08 EUR





21020.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

83.4320 EUR





33372.8000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-11; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



