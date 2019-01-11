DGAP-DD: Rheinmetall AG english

2019. január 11., péntek, 14:44








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


11.01.2019 / 14:43



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Jutta
Last name(s): Roosen-Grillo

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ulrich
Last name(s): Grillo
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rheinmetall AG


b) LEI

5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
82.35 EUR 9882.00 EUR
82.36 EUR 2470.80 EUR
84.08 EUR 21020.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
83.4320 EUR 33372.8000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-11; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














11.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall Platz 1

40476 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



48323  11.01.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum