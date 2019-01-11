DGAP-News: OHB SE: OHB SE acquires Teleconsult Austria

2019. január 11., péntek, 15:17





DGAP-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


OHB SE: OHB SE acquires Teleconsult Austria


11.01.2019 / 15:17



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


OHB SE (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0005936124) has acquired TeleconsultAustria GmbH (TCA) based in Graz, Austria. The company offers a wide range of services and products based on the use of data obtained from satellite-based systems. The focus here is on the development and linking of navigation, communication and information technologies and services for applications in the context of transport and mobility. These include, for example, an assistance and emergency call system, a web application for monitoring and tracing routes of objects or persons, and the monitoring of ships. TCA"s client portfolio includes supranational organisations such as the European Commission, national or local public clients as well as small and medium-sized enterprises from various European countries.

Annual sales for fiscal year 2018 are expected to amount to EUR 1.6 million (2017: EUR 1.3 million), EBITDA and EBIT reached EUR 66 thousand and EUR 59 thousand, respectively, in 2017. The company currently has 18 employees. The previous managing director Andreas Lesch will continue to manage the company.



With this transaction, OHB SE is broadening its activities in the Services/Applications segment and gaining immediate access to new market segments and customers. The Group"s existing structures and resources will now offer the new subsidiary significant growth opportunities in terms of both existing and new business.



For OHB, the main contractor for the Galileo space segment, the acquisition not only represents a sensible expansion into the area of navigation-related services, but the complementarity of the product portfolio of TCA and the existing OHB subsidiaries will also lead to an improved service portfolio and further growth in this area.





Contact:

Investor Relations

Martina Lilienthal

Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-720

Fax: +49 421 - 2020-613

E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.de


Corporate Communications

Günther Hörbst

Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438

E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de













11.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: OHB SE

Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4

28359 Bremen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)421 2020 8
Fax: +49 (0)421 2020 613
E-mail: ir@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of News DGAP News Service




765449  11.01.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=765449&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum