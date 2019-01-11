







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





11.01.2019 / 17:39







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Renate

Last name(s):

Witzany



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Gerhard

Last name(s):

Witzany

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Nabaltec AG





b) LEI

529900PV3Y1FXFBWXO56



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0KPPR7





b) Nature of the transaction

Donation of 888 Nabaltec AG"s shares by the brother of the wife





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.00 EUR





0.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.00 EUR





0.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-18; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



