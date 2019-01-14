DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results





Q4 revenue US$431 million, within the October guidance range. Revenue for full year 2018 up 7% year-on-year to US$1,442 million.

London, UK, January 14, 2019 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-Signal IC, AC/DC, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy wireless technology, today reports Q4 2018 unaudited preliminary revenue of approximately US$431 million, within the guidance range of US$430 million to US$470 million communicated on 31 October 2018.

Unaudited preliminary revenue for the full year 2018 was approximately US$1,442 million. Advanced Mixed Signal and Connectivity delivered strong year-on-year revenue growth due to the contribution from the acquisition of Silego Technology (completed on 1 November 2017) as well as strong year-on-year revenue growth in rapid charge and Bluetooth(R) low energy products.

Dialog remains a highly cash generative business and at 31 December 2018 the Company anticipates a cash and cash equivalents balance of approximately US$678 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately US$199 million, and no debt.

The Company will publish its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on 6 March 2019.



