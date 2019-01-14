DGAP-News: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR REPORTS UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY REVENUE AND CASH FOR Q4 2018 AND FULL YEAR 2018
2019. január 14., hétfő, 07:30
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Q4 revenue US$431 million, within the October guidance range. Revenue for full year 2018 up 7% year-on-year to US$1,442 million.
London, UK, January 14, 2019 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-Signal IC, AC/DC, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy wireless technology, today reports Q4 2018 unaudited preliminary revenue of approximately US$431 million, within the guidance range of US$430 million to US$470 million communicated on 31 October 2018.
Unaudited preliminary revenue for the full year 2018 was approximately US$1,442 million. Advanced Mixed Signal and Connectivity delivered strong year-on-year revenue growth due to the contribution from the acquisition of Silego Technology (completed on 1 November 2017) as well as strong year-on-year revenue growth in rapid charge and Bluetooth(R) low energy products.
Dialog remains a highly cash generative business and at 31 December 2018 the Company anticipates a cash and cash equivalents balance of approximately US$678 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately US$199 million, and no debt.
The Company will publish its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on 6 March 2019.
FTI Consulting London
FTI Consulting Frankfurt
Dialog and the Dialog logo are registered trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor Plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2019 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved.
Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
|E1W 1AA London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+49 7021 805-412
|Fax:
|+49 7021 805-200
|E-mail:
|jose.cano@diasemi.com
|Internet:
|www.dialog-semiconductor.com
|ISIN:
|GB0059822006
|WKN:
|927200
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
765549 14.01.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Abschluss der Compliance-Untersuchung bei STADA
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]