DGAP-News: CENIT AG: Premature contract renewal for Management Board members Kurt Bengel and Matthias Schmidt
2019. január 14., hétfő, 09:05
DGAP-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Contract
Stuttgart, January 14, 2019 - The Supervisory Board of CENIT AG has decided to extend the contracts of the two members of the Management Board, Kurt Bengel and Matthias Schmidt, prematurely.
The contract of Kurt Bengel was extended until December 31, 2021. Matthias Schmidt"s contract was extended until December 31, 2020.
Kurt Bengel, Spokesman of the Management Board, has been employed at CENIT since 1988 and was appointed to the Management Board on January 1, 2007. He is responsible for the worldwide operational business as well as for marketing and investor relations.
Matthias Schmidt has been a member of the Management Board of CENIT since February 1, 2013. He is responsible for finance/controlling and human resources.
Additional Information:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CENIT AG
|Industriestraße 52 - 54
|70565 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 25 - 30
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000
|E-mail:
|aktie@cenit.de
|Internet:
|www.cenit.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005407100
|WKN:
|540710
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
765583 14.01.2019
