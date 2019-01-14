DGAP-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Contract





CENIT AG: Premature contract renewal for Management Board members Kurt Bengel and Matthias Schmidt





14.01.2019 / 09:05







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Stuttgart, January 14, 2019 - The Supervisory Board of CENIT AG has decided to extend the contracts of the two members of the Management Board, Kurt Bengel and Matthias Schmidt, prematurely.

The contract of Kurt Bengel was extended until December 31, 2021. Matthias Schmidt"s contract was extended until December 31, 2020.

Kurt Bengel, Spokesman of the Management Board, has been employed at CENIT since 1988 and was appointed to the Management Board on January 1, 2007. He is responsible for the worldwide operational business as well as for marketing and investor relations.

Matthias Schmidt has been a member of the Management Board of CENIT since February 1, 2013. He is responsible for finance/controlling and human resources.



About CENIT:



CENIT is your partner for successful digital transformation. With a broad solutions and services portfolio, CENIT enables clients to optimize their horizontal and vertical business processes. Our solutions are based on innovative technologies in: product lifecycle management, the digital factory and enterprise information management. With interdisciplinary knowledge of the processes involved and their considerable expertise in the field, CENIT consultants provide customers with end-to-end advice to ensure that solutions are implemented with an understanding of the entire value chain. With a holistic approach and based on trusted partnerships, CENIT takes responsibility for solutions on behalf of our clients. From the initial consultation to the introduction of innovative IT solutions, right through to ensuring a cost-effective operation. The CENIT team adapts to each client, taking a practical approach, which enables measurable, operational optimizations. CENIT has been helping prestigious customers in key industries to gain competitive advantages for 30 years! CENIT has around 800 employees worldwide who work with customers from: automotive, aerospace, industrial equipment, tool and mold manufacturing, financial services, and trade and consumer products industries.





Please send queries to:



CENIT AG



Investor Relations



Tanja Marinovic



Industriestrasse 52-54, D-70565 Stuttgart



Tel.:+497117825-3320



Fax:+49711782544-4320



Email: aktie@cenit.de

Additional Information:



This press/ad hoc report may contain future-oriented statements regarding the business, financial and earnings situation of, as well as profit projections for, CENIT. Such future-oriented statements are characterized by terms or statements such as "the company may" or "the company will", "expects", "assumes", "is considering", "intends to", "plans", "believes", "will continue to" and/or "estimates", as well as similar terms and statements. Such statements contain no guarantee that the projections will in fact be achieved. Rather, such statements involve risks, imponderables and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in addition, are based on assumptions as to future events which may prove to be incorrect. For this reason, actual events may diverge significantly from the assumptions contained in the respective statement. In a future-oriented statement by which CENIT expresses expectations or assumptions with regard to future events, these expectations or assumptions are made in good faith, and it shall be assumed that they are made upon an appropriate basis; however, it cannot be guaranteed that the said statements, expectations or assumptions shall indeed occur, or be attained or fulfilled. The actual operative result may diverge significantly from such future-oriented statements and is subject to certain risks. In this regard, please refer to the Business Report of CENIT AG