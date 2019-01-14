DGAP-CMS: CompuGroup Medical SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CompuGroup Medical SE / Share Buyback


CompuGroup Medical SE: Release of a capital market information


14.01.2019 / 09:34


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b) and
Para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2
Para. 2 and Para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No
2016/1052 - 4th Interim Announcement

CompuGroup Medical SE / Share Buyback


Koblenz, January 14, 2019

In the period from January 07, 2019, up to and including January 11, 2019,
CompuGroup Medical SE has bought back a total of 41,651 shares of
CompuGroup Medical SE within the framework of the share buyback program. In
the announcement of December 14, 2018, pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury
shares would commence on December 17, 2018.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from
Janaury 07, 2019, up to and including January 11, 2019, and the daily
volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:



































DateOverall volume ofVolume-weighted average

shares bought backstock market price

(number)(EUR, excluding ancillary


costs of purchase, rounded


to four places according to


commercial practice)
January 07, 20194,00041.2438
January 08, 201912,45040.9210
January 09, 201912,50040.7176
January 10, 20198,50041.3018
January 11, 20194,20142.0480
In total:41,65141.0823











The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by CompuGroup
Medical SE since December 17, 2018, up to and including January 11, 2019,
within the framework of the share buyback program thus amounts to 107,224
no-par value shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and
para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is
available online under https://www.cgm.com/sbb.

The purchase of the shares of CompuGroup Medical SE was carried out by a
bank assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt
Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).

Koblenz, January 14, 2019

The Management Board

CompuGroup Medical SE

Investor Relations

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz, Germany

T: 49 (0) 261 8000-6200

F: 49 (0) 261 8000-3200














Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com





 
