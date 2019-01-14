DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CompuGroup Medical SE / Share Buyback





CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b) and

Para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2

Para. 2 and Para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No

2016/1052 - 4th Interim Announcement



CompuGroup Medical SE / Share Buyback



Koblenz, January 14, 2019



In the period from January 07, 2019, up to and including January 11, 2019,

CompuGroup Medical SE has bought back a total of 41,651 shares of

CompuGroup Medical SE within the framework of the share buyback program. In

the announcement of December 14, 2018, pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of the

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury

shares would commence on December 17, 2018.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from

Janaury 07, 2019, up to and including January 11, 2019, and the daily

volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:















Date

Overall volume of

Volume-weighted average



shares bought back

stock market price



(number)

(EUR, excluding ancillary





costs of purchase, rounded





to four places according to





commercial practice)

January 07, 2019

4,000

41.2438

January 08, 2019

12,450

40.9210

January 09, 2019

12,500

40.7176

January 10, 2019

8,500

41.3018

January 11, 2019

4,201

42.0480

In total:

41,651

41.0823



























The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by CompuGroup

Medical SE since December 17, 2018, up to and including January 11, 2019,

within the framework of the share buyback program thus amounts to 107,224

no-par value shares.



Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and

para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is

available online under https://www.cgm.com/sbb.



The purchase of the shares of CompuGroup Medical SE was carried out by a

bank assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt

Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).



Koblenz, January 14, 2019



The Management Board



CompuGroup Medical SE



Investor Relations



Maria Trost 21



56070 Koblenz, Germany



T: 49 (0) 261 8000-6200



F: 49 (0) 261 8000-3200

