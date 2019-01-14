DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Portfolio valuation will lead to a positive P&L impact of approx. EUR 400 million in 2018
2019. január 14., hétfő, 10:07
DGAP-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc Notification pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Portfolio valuation will lead to a positive P&L impact of approx. EUR 400 million in 2018
Hamburg, January 14, 2019 - Today, the Management Board of alstria office REIT-AG ("alstria", "The Company", ISIN DE000A0LD2U1) received confirmation by the Company"s auditor that they have finalized their review of the valuation reports for its real estate portfolio, conducted by its independent appraisers Colliers International Valuation UK LLP and Savills Advisory Services Germany GmbH & Co. KG. The value of alstria"s real estate investment portfolio amounts to EUR 3.9 billion as per December 31, 2018. The P&L impact of the new portfolio valuation amounts to approximately EUR 400 million (EUR 2.25 per share).
Contact:
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|alstria office REIT-AG
|Steinstraße 7
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040-226 341 300
|Fax:
|040-226 341 310
|E-mail:
|info@alstria.de
|Internet:
|http://www.alstria.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD2U1
|WKN:
|A0LD2U
|Indices:
|MDAX, EPRA, German REIT Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
765581 14-Jan-2019 CET/CEST
