14.01.2019 / 11:17





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation

(EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 7 January 2019 until and including 13 January 2019,

a number of 474,476 shares were bought back within the framework of the

share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens

Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the

Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation

(EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.



Shares were bought back as follows:















Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in

Weighted average price



shares



07/01/2019

98,000

97.69380

08/01/2019

92,730

98.94387

09/01/2019

96,132

98.72379

10/01/2019

89,844

98.14751

11/01/2019

97,770

98.14735



























The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens

Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and

including 13 January 2019 amounts to 2,097,307 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by

a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares

are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 14 January 2019



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



The Managing Board

