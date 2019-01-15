







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





14.01.2019 / 16:22







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Nicholas Alexander

Last name(s):

Schapira



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Managing Director, Vapiano Franchising International GmbH







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

VAPIANO SE





b) LEI

5299005M0WDVEEVBOR15



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0WMNK9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

6.81 EUR





3405.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

6.8100 EUR





3405.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-11; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























14.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



