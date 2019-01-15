DGAP-DD: VAPIANO SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


14.01.2019 / 16:22



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Nicholas Alexander
Last name(s): Schapira

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Managing Director, Vapiano Franchising International GmbH



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VAPIANO SE


b) LEI

5299005M0WDVEEVBOR15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
6.81 EUR 3405.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
6.8100 EUR 3405.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-11; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














14.01.2019
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: VAPIANO SE

Im Zollhafen 2-4

50678 Cologne

Germany
Internet: www.vapiano.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



48351  14.01.2019 


