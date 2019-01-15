DGAP-Adhoc: ALBIS Leasing AG: Niederlegung Aufsichtsratsmandat
2019. január 14., hétfő, 17:37
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ALBIS Leasing AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie
Herr Marc Tüngler, Mitglied des Aufsichtsrats der ALBIS Leasing AG (ISIN DE0006569403), hat der Gesellschaft soeben mitgeteilt, dass er sein Amt als Mitglied des Aufsichtsrats mit Wirkung zum Ende der nächsten Hauptversammlung niederlegt.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|ALBIS Leasing AG
|Ifflandstraße 4
|22087 Hamburg
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0) 40-808 100-100
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40-808 100-179
|E-Mail:
|info@albis-leasing.de
|Internet:
|www.albis-leasing.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006569403
|WKN:
|656940
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard), München; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
765953 14.01.2019 CET/CEST
