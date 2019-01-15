DGAP-Adhoc: ALBIS Leasing AG: Niederlegung Aufsichtsratsmandat

Herr Marc Tüngler, Mitglied des Aufsichtsrats der ALBIS Leasing AG (ISIN DE0006569403), hat der Gesellschaft soeben mitgeteilt, dass er sein Amt als Mitglied des Aufsichtsrats mit Wirkung zum Ende der nächsten Hauptversammlung niederlegt.










