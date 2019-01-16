DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback





adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 1st Interim Announcement





15.01.2019 / 17:31





Herzogenaurach, January 15, 2019



In the period from March 22, 2018 up to and including December 4, 2018,

adidas AG bought back a total of 5,089,879 shares of adidas AG within the

framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of January 7,

2019 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

No 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares

within the framework of a second tranche would continue from January 7,

2019.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volumeweighted

average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:















Date

Overall volume of

Volume-weighted average



shares bought back

stock market price (EUR)1)



(number)



January 7, 2019

14,402

189.7337

January 8, 2019

13,990

194.3260

January 9, 2019

14,006

195.4725

January 10, 2019

13,884

195.0357

January 11, 2019

13,777

196.7884

In total

70,059

194.2361



























1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according

to commercial practice.











The total number of shares bought back within the framework of

70,059

the second tranche since January 7, 2019 amounts to



The total number of shares bought back within the framework of

5,159,938

the share buyback program 2018-2021 since March 22, 2018



(including shares purchased in the second tranche) amounts to























Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of

the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online

under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.



The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by

adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Herzogenaurach, January 15, 2019



adidas AG



The Executive Board

