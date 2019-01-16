DGAP-AFR: Delivery Hero SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
Delivery Hero SE hereby announces that the following financial reports
Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
766455 15.01.2019
