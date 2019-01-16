DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delivery Hero SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Delivery Hero SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





15.01.2019 / 18:02





Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Delivery Hero SE hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall



be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: May 08, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: May 08, 2019

German: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

English: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/English/3100/financial-reports.html





15.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

