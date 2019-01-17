DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2019. január 16., szerda, 14:50
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
16.01.2019 / 14:50
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Street:
|Taunusanlage 12
|Postal code:
|60325
|City:
|Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|3.04 %
|9.59 %
|12.63 %
|2066773131
|Previous notification
|2.96 %
|9.60 %
|12.56 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0005140008
|62890248
| %
|3.04 %
|Total
|62890248
|3.04 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to recall of lent shares
|at any time
|13265672
|0.64 %
|Right of use over shares
|at any time
|8395194
|0.41 %
|Physically Settled Long Call Options
|15.02.2019 to 16.02.2022
|17395992
|0.84 %
|Physically Settled Long Call Options
|11.02.2019 to 17.12.2020
|124013092
|6.0003 %
|
|
|Total
|163069950
|7.89 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Short Put Options
|18.01.2019 to 18.12.2020
|Physical
|25885971
|1.25 %
|Equity Swaps
|12.02.2019 to 14.02.2023
|Cash
|2358395
|0.11 %
|Long Call Options
|23.04.2019
|Cash
|1762
|0.0001 %
|Equity Futures
|18.01.2019 to 15.03.2019
|Cash
|6803296
|0.33 %
|Short Put Warrants
|11.03.2019
|Cash
|3231
|0.0002 %
|
|
|
|Total
|35052655
|1.70 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|- %
|8.87 %
|11.30 %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|- %
|8.87 %
|11.30 %
|UBS Switzerland AG
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|- %
|8.87 %
|11.30 %
|UBS Europe SE
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Gestion S.G.I.I.C., SA
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|- %
|8.87 %
|11.30 %
|UBS Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|- %
|8.87 %
|11.30 %
|Lantern Structured Asset Management Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|- %
|8.87 %
|11.30 %
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Securities LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|- %
|8.87 %
|11.30 %
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Trust Company
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|- %
|8.87 %
|11.30 %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|- %
|8.87 %
|11.30 %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Life Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|- %
|8.87 %
|11.30 %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|- %
|8.87 %
|11.30 %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|- %
|8.87 %
|11.30 %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|- %
|8.87 %
|11.30 %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Third Party Management Company SA
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|- %
|8.87 %
|11.30 %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|- %
|8.87 %
|11.30 %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|- %
|8.87 %
|11.30 %
|UBS Trustees (Bahamas) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|- %
|8.87 %
|11.30 %
|UBS Trustees (Singapore) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|- %
|8.87 %
|11.30 %
|UBS (Jersey) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Trustees (Jersey) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|- %
|8.87 %
|11.30 %
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|- %
|8.87 %
|11.30 %
|UBS Europe SE
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Europe SE (Luxembourg Branch)
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
16.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
766383 16.01.2019
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.