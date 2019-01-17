DGAP-Ad-hoc: Logwin AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Change in Forecast





Logwin AG: Logwin AG exceeds outlook for financial year 2018





16-Jan-2019 / 15:34 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Logwin AG exceeds outlook for financial year 2018

Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - Based on current, however preliminary information gained during the year end closing and subject to the audit by the Group Auditor and the approval of the Financial Statements by the Board of Directors and the Annual General Meeting, Logwin AG expects currently a significant improvement of EBITA, net result and of net cash flow. Previously, Logwin AG had expected a less significant increase. The improvements are mainly the result of the positive operating performance in the fourth quarter 2018. The EBITA of Logwin Group for the financial year 2018 is expected to be in excess of EUR 47m and the net result is expected to be in excess of EUR 37m.

The aforementioned key performance indicators (KPIs) are an integral part of Logwin Group"s system of key figures and are described and defined in the section "Financial Performance Management" of the management report of the annual financial report 2017 in line with the European Securities and Markets Authority"s (ESMA) Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures (APM) dated 5 October 2015.

About Logwin AG



Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2017, the group generated sales of EUR 1.1bn and currently employs about 4,400 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.á r.l. (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg).

Contact: www.logwin-logistics.com



Sebastian Esser



Chief Financial Officer



Tel: +352 719690-1112



sebastian.esser@logwin-logistics.com