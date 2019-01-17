DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche EuroShop: valuation result expected to be EUR-61 million
2019. január 16., szerda, 18:53
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche EuroShop AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
Deutsche EuroShop: valuation result expected to be EUR-61 million
At an continously high occupancy ratio of approx. 99% the valuation result for the property portfolio was mainly influenced by on average slightly rising yields for shoppingcenters in Germany and by higher investments into the modernisation and positioning of the portfolio as well as by adjusted expectations for the rent developement.
The valuation result for the real estate properties is still subject to change, as additional items relative to the valuation may come to light during the preparation of the annual financial statements.
The publication of Deutsche EuroShop AG"s preliminary results for the financial year 2018 is planned for 27 February 2019.
Person making the notification: Patrick Kiss, Head of Investor & Public Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche EuroShop AG
|Heegbarg 36
|22391 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 413 579-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 413 579-29
|E-mail:
|ir@deutsche-euroshop.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-euroshop.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007480204, DE000A1R0W05
|WKN:
|748020
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
766881 16-Jan-2019 CET/CEST
