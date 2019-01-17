DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche EuroShop AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous





Deutsche EuroShop: valuation result expected to be EUR-61 million





Deutsche EuroShop AG is anticipates for 2018 a negative pre-tax valuation result of approximately EUR-61 million (previous year: EUR13.1) from unrealised and non-cash changes in the market values of the investment properties and costs in connection with capital expenditures in relation to the center portfolio. Of this amount, approximately EUR-57.0 million (previous year: EUR8.7 million) came from the results of the Group companies and approximately EUR-4.0 million (previous year: EUR4.4 million) from the valuation result of companies shown in the financial result, which are accounted for using the equity method.

At an continously high occupancy ratio of approx. 99% the valuation result for the property portfolio was mainly influenced by on average slightly rising yields for shoppingcenters in Germany and by higher investments into the modernisation and positioning of the portfolio as well as by adjusted expectations for the rent developement.

The valuation result for the real estate properties is still subject to change, as additional items relative to the valuation may come to light during the preparation of the annual financial statements.

The publication of Deutsche EuroShop AG"s preliminary results for the financial year 2018 is planned for 27 February 2019.

Person making the notification: Patrick Kiss, Head of Investor & Public Relations