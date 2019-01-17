

DEMIRE AG: Supervisory Board appoints Tim Brückner as the new Chief Financial Officer





Langen, 17 January 2019 - The Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) today appointed Tim Brückner as the Company"s additional Executive Board member, responsible for the finance department. Mr Brückner (41) will assume his position at DEMIRE effective 1 February 2019. As announced at the beginning of January 2019, the Supervisory Board has been able to fill the position for the finance area on the DEMIRE AG Executive Board within a short period of time.





Tim Brückner is a banker and holds a Master"s degree in Banking and Finance. He has long-standing experience in the both the banking and real estate investment sectors. Mr Brückner began his career at ING BHF-Bank in Frankfurt and HSBC Bank in London where he held various positions in the areas of corporate finance and mergers & acquisitions, among others. From August 2007 until March 2012, he was an executive at Rothschild international investment bank working in the area of mergers & acquisitions and specialising in the real estate sector. In his most recent position from May 2012 until January 2019 at CORPUS SIREO Real Estate, a leading German real estate service provider, Mr Brückner was, among other positions, the managing director of the company"s Luxembourg subsidiary.





Prof Dr Alexander Goepfert, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DEMIRE AG, in his comment about the appointment said: "We are pleased to be able to make a strong addition to the DEMIRE AG Executive Board for the finance area within a very short period of time. With Tim Brückner joining us as Chief Financial Officer, alongside our Chief Executive Officer, Ingo Hartlief, we have won an experienced and well-respected financial expert, allowing us to seamlessly continue our growth strategy."









Press Contact

RUECKERCONSULT GmbH



Nikolaus von Raggamby



Phone: +49 30 28 44 987 40



Email:





Investor Relations



DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG



Peer Schlinkmann



Phone: +49 6103 372 49 44



Email:





About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG





DEMIRE - First in Secondary Locations







DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG has commercial real estate holdings in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering German metropolitan areas. The company"s specific forte is its focus on these second-tier cities - its claim being "First in Secondary Locations" - and on a range of assets that appeals to both internationally active and regionally rooted tenants. Having expanded rapidly between 2013 and 2016 both by buying single properties and by acquiring equity interests, DEMIRE held a portfolio with a combined lettable area of around 1 million sqm and a fair market value of more than EUR 1.1 billion by the end of the first nine months of 2018.







The portfolio focus on office, retail and logistics assets results in precisely the kind of risk/reward structure that DEMIRE considers appropriate for the business line of commercial real estate. The Company puts a premium on long-term contracts with solvent tenants in anticipation of stable and sustainable rent revenues. DEMIRE has set itself the goal to keep optimising its corporate structure. To this end, it pursues an active property management approach out of the conviction that it is the best way to achieve economies of scale and portfolio optimisations. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG shares (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

























