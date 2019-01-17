DGAP-CMS: Daimler AG: Release of a capital market information
2019. január 17., csütörtök, 10:00
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler AG / Replacement of German Paying Agent
Daimler AG
DE000A11QSB8
Notice pursuant to Section 12 of the terms and conditions of the relevant
Replacement of CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS EUROPE AG (formerly CITIGROUP
EUR 500,000,000 1.875 per cent. Notes due July 8, 2024
Citibank Europe plc, Germany Branch, whose registered office is located in
We draw to your attention and point out that:
1. Replacement
With effect as of January 17, 2019 (the "Replacement Date")
1.1 Citibank Europe plc, Germany Branch has replaced Citigroup Global
1.2 Citibank Europe plc, Germany Branch has assumed all obligations of
1.3 Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG has been released from any
2. Correspondence
As of the Replacement Date, any correspondence to be sent to Citigroup
This notice is written in the German language and provided with an English
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Daimler AG
|Mercedesstrasse 137
|70327 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.daimler.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
766787 17.01.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
