Daimler AG



DE000A11QSB8



DE000A168650



DE000A169G07



DE000A169G15



DE000A169NA6



DE000A169NB4



DE000A169NC2



DE000A1MLXN3



DE000A1PGWA5



DE000A1R04X6



DE000A1R0691



DE000A1R0TN7



DE000A1TNJ97



DE000A1TNK86



DE000A2AAL23



DE000A2AAL31



DE000A2DADM7



DE000A2GSCW3



DE000A2GSCX1



DE000A2GSCY9



DE000A2GSLY0



XS1078028864



XS1212617663



XS1245694861



XS1253503210



XS1294414617



XS1550169574



XS1614244710



Notice pursuant to Section 12 of the terms and conditions of the relevant

Notes (as defined below)



Replacement of CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS EUROPE AG (formerly CITIGROUP

GLOBAL MARKETS DEUTSCHLAND AG) by CITIBANK EUROPE PLC, GERMANY BRANCH, as

German paying agent in relation to the following Notes (together, the

"Notes") which were issued under the Daimler Euro Medium Term Note

Programme (the "Programme"):



EUR 500,000,000 1.875 per cent. Notes due July 8, 2024

EUR 1,000,000,000 0.625 per cent. Notes due March 5, 2020

EUR 1,000,000,000 0.875 per cent. Notes due January 12, 2021

EUR 1,000,000,000 1.40 per cent. Notes due January 12, 2024

EUR 1,250,000,000 0.25 per cent. Notes due May 11, 2020

EUR 750,000,000 0.75 per cent. Notes due May 11, 2023

EUR 1,250,000,000 1.375 per cent. Notes due May 11, 2028

EUR 750,000,000 2.625 per cent. Notes due April 2, 2019

EUR 750,000,000 2.375 per cent. Notes due September 12, 2022

EUR 750,000,000 2.250 per cent. Notes due January 24, 2022

EUR 500,000,000 2.375 per cent. Notes due March 8, 2023

EUR 750,000,000 1.750 per cent. Notes due January 21, 2020

EUR 750,000,000 2.000 per cent. Notes due June 25, 2021

EUR 750,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due April 7, 2020

EUR 1,500,000,000 0.50 per cent. Notes due September 9, 2019

EUR 1,000,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due March 9, 2026

EUR 1,250,000,000 0.85 per cent. Notes due February 28, 2025

EUR 1,500,000,000 1.5 per cent. Notes due July 3, 2029

EUR 1,300,000,000 2.125 per cent. Notes due July 3, 2037

EUR 1,250,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due July 3, 2024

EUR 1,000,000,000 1.00 per cent. Notes due November 15, 2027

EUR 300,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due June 24, 2019

NZD 100,000,000 4.00 per cent. Notes due April 8, 2019

HKD 600,000,000 1.86 per cent. Notes due June 12, 2019

NOK 500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due October 1, 2020

EUR 51,500,000 1.60 per cent. Notes due October 1, 2025

EUR 185,000,000 1.375 per cent. Notes due January 11, 2030

HKD 615,000,000 2.29 per cent. Notes due May 9, 2022



Citibank Europe plc, Germany Branch, whose registered office is located in

Frankfurter Welle, Reuterweg 16, 60323 Frankfurt am Main, Germany has

replaced Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, whose registered office is

located in Frankfurter Welle, Reuterweg 16, 60323 Frankfurt am Main,

Germany, as German paying agent of the Notes.



We draw to your attention and point out that:



1. Replacement



With effect as of January 17, 2019 (the "Replacement Date")



1.1 Citibank Europe plc, Germany Branch has replaced Citigroup Global

Markets Europe AG as German paying agent in accordance with Section 6 of

the terms and conditions of each series of Notes;



1.2 Citibank Europe plc, Germany Branch has assumed all obligations of

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG in its capacity as German paying agent

arising from the Notes; and



1.3 Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG has been released from any

obligations in its capacity as German paying agent arising from the Notes.



2. Correspondence



As of the Replacement Date, any correspondence to be sent to Citigroup

Global Markets Europe AG in its capacity as German paying agent and

relating to the Notes shall be addressed solely to Citibank Europe plc,

Germany Branch at the address set out above.



This notice is written in the German language and provided with an English

language translation. The German text shall be binding and prevailing. The

English language translation shall be non-binding.

